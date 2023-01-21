Girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 23, 2023

Mayo 64, Winona 53

WINONA — The Spartans used some solid second half defense and a game-high 17 points from Hannah Hanson to knock off the Winhawks in a Big Nine Conference battle.

Izabell Ruskell also finished in double figures for Mayo with 13 points. Ava Miller added nine, while Vicky Marial chipped in eight for the Spartans, who held Winona to just 23 points after the break.

Mackenzi Simmons led Winona with 15 points, while Alivia Bell added 10.

MAYO (64)

Hannah Hanson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Kaia Kirkeby 4 P; Addison Hill 5 P; Ava Miller 9 P; Izabel Ruskell 13 P, 2 3-PT; Amelia Mills 6 P, 1 3-PT; Vicky Marial 8 P; Azeri Thiemann 2 P.

WINONA (53)

MacKenzi Simmons 15 P, 3 3-PT; Lex Vesel 9 P; Faith Quinn 4 P; Adriana Brenengen 2 P; Arianna Berlin Burns 1 P; Alivia Bell 10 P; Marin Keller 13 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 39, WIN 30.

Free throws: MAYO 8-18, WIN 14-21.

Three-point goals: MAYO 4, WIN 5.

Austin 81, John Marshall 54

AUSTIN — Cassidy Shute scored a game-high 25 points to help the Packers pull away in the second half to run past the Rockets in a Big Nine Conference clash.

Shute knocked down three of Austin's 11 3-pointers, while Ajiem Agwa made two of her own on her way to 17 points. Olivia Walsh added 15 points and Quinn Osgood chipped in 14 with four 3-pointers for the Packers, who outscored JM 43-25 after the half.

Jazmin Daing tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to record the double-double and Alayna Meister finished with 17 points for the Rockets.

JOHN MARSHALL (54)

Kate Novak 4 P; Kiera Derr 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brianna Aikens 6 P; Jazmin Daing 14 P, 2 3-PT; Esmeralda Rizzo 1 P; Jacey Nelson 3 P; Alayna Meister 17 P; Sarah Mullenbach 2 P; Stacie Mullenbach 4 P.

AUSTIN (81)

Ajiem Agwa 17 P, 2 3-PT; Marissa Shute 8 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 15 P; Nyabol Mourwal 2 P; Quinn Osgood 14 P, 4 3-PT; Cassidv Shute 25 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 38, JM 29.

Free throws: JM 7-12, AUS 10-21.

Three-point goals: JM 3, AUS 11.

Notes: Austin is 10-4 overall; JM is 1-12.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lake City 52, Cannon Falls 37

LAKE CITY (52)

Jacey Majerus 16 P; Paige West 9 P, 2 3-PT; Macey Beltz 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Matzke 14 P, 1 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 5 P.

CANNON FALLS (37)

Avery Rustad 16 P; Livia Tennessen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Ritz 4 P, 1 3-PT; Izzy Pagel 4 P; Taylor Johnson 10 P.

Halftime: LC 25, CF 20.

Free throws: LC 21-24, CF 5-9.

Three-point goals: LC 5, CF 2.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Hayfield 60, Maple River 34

MAPLE RIVER (34)

Sydney Schull 4 P; Krystal Ulrich 8 P; Olivia Sellers 4 P; Alexis Thomas 7 P, 1 3-PT; Claire McGregor 11 P.

HAYFIELD (60)

Kristen Watson 17 P, 2 3-PT; Chelsea Christopherson 8 P; Jojo Tempel 5 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Hansen 2 P; Natalie Beaver 25 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: HAY 32, 21.

Free throws: 5-10, HAY 6-8.

Three-point goals: 1, HAY 4.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32

GRAND MEADOW (51)

Lauren Queensland 14 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Cotten 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aspen Kolling 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Queensland 12 P, 1 3-PT; Rebeca Hoffman 2 P; Lexy Foster 15 P.

SOUTHLAND (32)

Jaida Sorenson 2 P; Avery Stroup 4 P; Bria Nelson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aubrie Schneider 2 P; Juliette Matheis 10 P; Emma Lewison 2 P; Breeley Galle 3 P, 1 3-PT; Maren Wehrenberg 3 P.

Halftime: GM 26, SOUTH 17.

Free throws: GM 5-9, SOUTH 3-9.

Three-point goals: GM 4, SOUTH 3.

Notes: GM is 12-2 overall, 9-1 in the SEC.

Mabel-Canton 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 33

MABEL-CANTON (66)

Sahara Morken 7 P; Reese Draper 3 P; Hope Erickson 19 P, 8 R; Kinley Soiney 21 P, 12 R, 4 3-PT; Lydia Vatland 4 P; Lainey Hosting 2 P; Katrinda Whalen 1 P; Makenzie Kelly 7 P; Kelly McClimon 2 P.

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI (33)

Kirsten Koopal 13 P; Olivia Heard 2 P; Lexi Lewis 7 P; Abby Christopherson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madi Klankowski 4 P; Morgan Klankowski 3 P; Lilly VaDeer 2 P.

Halftime: MC 33, LP 15.

Free throws: MC 18-34, LP 7-16.

Three-point goals: MC 4, LP 1.

Kingsland 52, Spring Grove 30

KINGSLAND (52)

Anika Reiland 7 P; Ryley Guy 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kaylin Mensink 4 P; Katelyn Hauser 8 P, 2 3-PT; Hailee Warren 7 P, 1 3-PT; Cassidy Redman 2 P; Chantle Reiland 7 P; Brooke Lecy 4 P; Jaelee Hegstrom 4 P.

SPRING GROVE (30)

Brinley Middendorf 2 P; Addyson McHugh 2 P; Katie Klug 2 P; Izabel Kaufmann 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kylie Hammel 15 P, 1 3-PT; Emerson Ingvalson 4 P.

Halftime: KING 36, SG 13.

Free throws: KING 10-16, SG 1-14.

Three-point goals: KING 4, SG 2.