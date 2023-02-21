Girls basketball results for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Mayo 73, Austin 61

ROCHESTER — Mayo claimed at least a tie for the Big Nine Conference title with a 73-61 home victory over Austin.

The win moves the Spartans to 21-4 overall and 18-3 in Big Nine play. Mayo would win the title outright if it wins its regular-season finale against 4-20 Northfield. Mankato East is 16-4 in Big Nine play and has two league games remaining.

Hannah Hanson led Mayo with 23 points and seventh-grader Amelia Mills added 21. The pair combined for five 3-pointers with Mills making three.

Mayo had to rally to win as Austin held a slim 27-26 lead at the half. The Spartans were a stellar 19-for-21 at the line while the Packers (17-8, 16-5 Big Nine) were just 7-for-19.

Olivia Walsh led Austin with 18 points and Allem Agwa added 15.

Mayo wraps up the regular season when it plays at Northfield on Friday.

Mayo 73, Austin 61

AUSTIN (61)

Allem Agwa 15 P, 1 3-PT; Marissa Shute 8 P; Olivia Walsh 18 P; Quinn Osgood 9 P, 1 3-PT; Cassidy Shute 11 P, 3 3-PT.

MAYO (73)

Hannah Hanson 23 P, 2 3-PT; Addison Hill 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Miller 13 P; Izabel Ruskell 4 P; Lauren Brede 3 P; Amelia Mills 21 P, 3 3-PT; Azeri Thiemann 6 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 27, MAYO 26.

Free throws: AUS 7-19, MAYO 19-21.

Three-point goals: AUS 5, MAYO 8.

NON-CONFERENCE

New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64

NEW PRAGUE (65)

Tatum mZimmerman 3 P; Taylor Hemann 10 P, 2 3-PT; Killian 17 P, 13 R, 4 3-PT; Maddy Boulanger 17 P, 2 3-PT; Cara Erickson 8 P, 2 3-PT; Hannah Langeberg 9 P, 3 3-PT.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (64)

Sydney Shubert 6 P, 2 3-PT; Makenzie Carrier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaylee Narveson 17 P, 10 R; Keigan Cummings 7 P, 1 3-PT; Mackenzie Tozier 7 P, 1 3-PT; Delaney Awe 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Babcock 3 P; Ella Stoskopf 16 P, 10 R.

Halftime: NP 36, KM 34.

Free throws: NP 12-25, KM 8-13.

Three-point goals: NP 13, KM 6.