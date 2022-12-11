Girls basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Farmington 52, Century 34

FARMINGTON — Century suffered its first loss of the season with a 52-34 setback to Farmington in non-conference play on Saturday.

Century had opened the season with three straight wins in Big Nine Conference play.

The Panthers struggled to get their offense going. Farmington led 25-14 at the half.

Hannah Hansen paced the host Tigers with 16 points. Taylor Clarey was the lone Century player in double figures with 10 points.

The Panthers (3-1) play at Owatonna on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmington 52, Century 34

CENTURY (34)

Taylor Clarey 10 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 9 P, 1 3-PT; Maddison Ohm 12 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 2 P; Ryann Speer 1 P.

FARMINGTON (52)

Marin Blom 11 P, 3 3-PT; Marianah Scott 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ellie Helgemoe 6 P; Hannah Hansen 16 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Mogensen 8 P; Maggie Griffin 4 P.

Halftime: FARM 25, CENT 14.

Free throws: CENT 12-14, FARM 4-9.

Three-point goals: CENT 4, FARM 6.