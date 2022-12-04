SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
December 03, 2022 09:58 PM
Century 68, Mankato East 59

ROCHESTER — Audrey Whitney knocked down four triples en route to a team-high 20 points as the Panthers held off a second half rally to take their opener.

Taylor Clarey finished with 17, while Ella Kadlec added 10 and Ella Zmolek chipped in nine for the Panthers, who led 39-22 at the half.

Peyton Stevemer finished wtih a game-best 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers to lead the Cougars.

"I'm proud of how this team battled tonight," Century coach Chadd Clarey said. "We came out with a ton of energy and played fantastic team basketball. Every player that stepped on the court for us tonight made an impact. We stayed composed after East came out in the second half and made a big run and we continued to stay focused on what we've prepped for all week."

Century 68, Mankato East 59
MANKATO EAST (59)
Peyton Stevermer 29 P, 4 3-PT; Amber Reuter 1 P; Ellie Edberg 13 P, 1 3-PT; Macy Birkholz 9 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Petzel 7 P.
CENTURY (68)
Taylor Clarey 17 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 20 P, 4 3-PT; Nora Lynch 5 P, 1 3-PT; Maddison Ohm 1 P; Ella Kadlec 10 P; Ella Zmolek 9 P; Ryann Speer 6 P.
Halftime: CENT 39, EAST 22.
Free throws: EAST 13-19, CENT 13-27.
Three-point goals: EAST 6, CENT 7.

