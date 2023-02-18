Girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Wabasha-Kellogg 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 47 LEROY-OSTRANDER (47) Keira Lewison 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Olson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jordan Runde 21 P, 2 3-PT; Benita Nolt 15 P; Miranda Nagel 2 P. WABASHA-KELLOGG (55) Eve Pavelka 5 P, 6 R; Elizabeth Graner 19 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Madelynn Strobush 4 P, 8 R; Lucy Traun 1 P; Brielle Adams 9 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Ileana deAngel 17 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT. Halftime: WK 24, LO 18. Free throws: LO 8-14, WK 8-18. Three-point goals: LO 5, WK 5. Notes: W-K (1-25) earned its first win of the season and it will look to extend the streak in the first round of Section 1A play at Schaeffer Academy.

