99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 05:41 PM

NON-CONFERENCE

Wabasha-Kellogg 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
LEROY-OSTRANDER (47)
Keira Lewison 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jenna Olson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jordan Runde 21 P, 2 3-PT; Benita Nolt 15 P; Miranda Nagel 2 P.
WABASHA-KELLOGG (55)
Eve Pavelka 5 P, 6 R; Elizabeth Graner 19 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Madelynn Strobush 4 P, 8 R; Lucy Traun 1 P; Brielle Adams 9 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Ileana deAngel 17 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: WK 24, LO 18.
Free throws: LO 8-14, WK 8-18.
Three-point goals: LO 5, WK 5.
Notes: W-K (1-25) earned its first win of the season and it will look to extend the streak in the first round of Section 1A play at Schaeffer Academy.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
February 18, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
February 18, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
February 18, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hidden Pines Bar & Grill
Business
Hidden Pines is a growing haven for the Mantorville community
February 18, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Acupuncturist Kristina Gacesa
Health
Rochester's acupuncturists find joy, face skepticism in their practices
February 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230215_133658.jpg
Business
Hybrid office developer to build out new offerings in empty downtown Rochester space
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Sports Mentorship Academy
Local
'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle