Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 07:15 PM
John Marshall 43, Faribault 32

ROCHESTER — John Marshall sophomore forward Alayna Meister scored 19 points and the Rockets collected their third win of the season, 43-32 over Faribault in Big Nine Conference action.

JM led 22-13 at intermission.

The Rockets improved to 3-12 in the Big Nine and 3-16 overall. Faribault is 3-12, 4-15.

JM hit 13 of 19 free throws. Eighth-grader Jazmin Daing had eight points and nine rebounds for the Rockets.

FARIBAULT (32)
Jamie Adamek 3 P, 1 3-PT; Isabel Herda 15 P, 2 3-PT; Hailey Reuvers 5 P, 1 3-PT; Amira Williams 2 P; Rylee Sietsema 7 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (43)
Kate Novak 1 R; Brianna Aikens 4 P, 3 R; Jazmin Daing 8 P, 9 R; Madeline Gorden 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jacey Nelson 6 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Kiru Othow 2 P, 1 R; Alayna Meister 19 P, 4 R; Sarah Mullenbach 1 P, 3 R; Stacie Mullenbach 2 R.
Halftime: JM 22, FAR 13.
Free throws: FAR 10-16, JM 13-19.
Three-point goals: FAR 4, JM 2.

Mankato West 56, Mayo 54

MANKATO — Previously sizzling Mayo dropped its second game in three tries, losing 56-54 to Mankato West.

The Spartans fell to 14-2 in the Big Nine Conference and 17-3 overall. West is 7-8, 7-12.

The teams were tied at halftime, 29-29.

Junior center Ava Miller led Mayo with 22 points. Izabel Ruskell had 12 and Hannah Hanson eight.

Mayo has struggled since losing starting point guard Kaia Kirkeby to a knee injury on Jan. 21. In the season’s second game, Mayo also lost starting guard Taylor Hill to a season-ending knee injury.

West got 15 points from Landry Dubeau.

MAYO (54)
Hannah Hanson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 6 P; Ava Miller 22 P; Izabel Ruskell 12 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Mills 2 P; Vicky Marial 4 P.
MANKATO WEST (56)
Maddie Bode 2 P; Jillian Olsen 2 P; Livi Downs 8 P, 1 3-PT; Rachel Younge 9 P, 2 3-PT; Teresa Kiewiet 17 P, 3 3-PT; Landry Dubeau 15 P, 3 3-PT; Arianna Smith 3 P.
Halftime: MAYO 29, WEST 29.
Free throws: MAYO 6-12, WEST 10-20.
Three-point goals: MAYO 2, WEST 9.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Winona Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
WABASHA-KELLOGG (37)
Eve Pavelka 5 P; Elizabeth Graner 6 P; Madelynn Strobush 3 P; Jessalyn Adams 12 P; Lucy Traun 2 P; Deangel Edelbach 9 P.
WINONA COTTER (63)
Abby Williams 13 P, 1 3-PT; Katelyn Ubl 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lily Herber 1 P; Madison Hazelton 5 P; Allyssa Williams 10 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Huntley 2 P; Lucy Fitch 6 P; Coco Costello 5 P, 1 3-PT; Clarissa Sauer 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kada Threinen 2 P; Ava Killian 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Fritts 2 P.
Halftime: COTT 37, WK 10.
Free throws: WK 15-26, COTT 6-8.
Three-point goals: WK 0, COTT 7.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
