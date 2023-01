Girls basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Century 46, Northfield 30

NORTHFIELD — After a comeback win against Winona on Friday night, Madison Ohm helped the Panthers handle the quick turnaround just fine with a team-high 16 points.

Ohm knocked down four of Century's six 3-pointers to pace an offense that was missing standout Taylor Clarey, who was injured Friday night.

Ryan Speer also finished in double figures with 11, while Ella Zmolek chipped in nine for the Panthers.

CENTURY (46)

Nora Lynch 3 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Ohm 16 P, 4 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 3 P; Ella Zmolek 9 P; Amelia Walker 4 P; Ryann Speer 11 P, 1 3-PT.

NORTHFIELD (30)

Tatum Sawyer 4 P; Anni Quaas 2 P; Grace Mostad 8 P, 2 3-PT; Tryann Eddy 8 P, 2 3-PT; Izzy Balvin 8 P.

Halftime: CENT 23, NFLD 7.

Free throws: CENT 4-8, NFLD 2-2.

Three-point goals: CENT 6, NFLD 4.

Mankato West 49, John Marshall 38

ROCHESTER — The Rockets battled hard, but ultimately came up short in a defensive battle.

Sarah Mullenbach led JM with 12 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, while Madeline Gorden chipped in seven.

Landry Dubeau (14 points) and Livi Downs (11) led the Scarlets.

Mankato West 49, Mankato West 38

MANKATO WEST (49)

Maddie Bode 2 P; Livi Downs 11 P, 2 3-PT; Teresa Kiewiet 18 P, 2 3-PT; Landry Dubeau 14 P; Arianna Smith 4 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (38)

Kate Novak 1 R; Brianna Aikens 6 P, 5 R; Jazmin Daing 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Madeline Gorden 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jacey Nelson 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Kiru Othow 4 P, 5 R; Alayna Meister 1 P, 4 R; Sarah Mullenbach 12 P, 2 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P.

Halftime: WEST 24, JM 18.

Free throws: WEST 11-17, JM 3-4.

Three-point goals: WEST 4, JM 5.

Notes: JM is 1-9 overall, MW is 4-7.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA HOOPS FESTIVAL

Goodhue 61, Minnehaha Academy 58

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (58)

Ava Cupito 7 P; Addi Mack 24 P, 2 3-PT; Isa Griefenhaugen 8 P, 2 3-PT; Amina Allen 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sinae Hill 9 P, 1 3-PT.

GOODHUE (61)

Tori Miller 21 P, 10 R; Kendyl Lodermeier 13 P, 12 R; Elisabeth Gadient 18 P, 5 R, 4 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Jada Scheele 6 P, 5 R.

Halftime: M 26, GOOD 22.

Free throws: M11-17, GOOD 12-21.

Three-point goals: M 7, GOOD 5.

Notes: Goodhue is 9-2 overall, ranked No. 7 in Class AA; Minnehaha is No. 2.

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 52, Byron 43

BYRON (43)

Aubrey Akervik 2 P; Finnley Klunder 1 P; Paige Halder 4 P; Lexi Nelson 1 P; Makana Schroeder 2 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Kayla Stork 6 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Stork 13 P, 3 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 12 P.

AUSTIN (52)

Ajiem Agwa 8 P, 1 3-PT; Marissa Shute 15 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 10 P; Quinn Osgood 4 P, 1 3-PT; Cassidv Shute 13 P, 1 3-PT; Isabella Weideman 2 P.

Halftime: BYR 18, AUS 17.

Free throws: BYR 13-22, AUS 15-23.

Three-point goals: BYR 4, AUS 5.