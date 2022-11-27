Girls basketball results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Dover-Eyota Invitational
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39, Houston 26
HOUSTON (26)
Sydney Torgerson 16 P, 1 3-PT; Ainsley Rice 2 P; Avery Kingsley 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Botcher 5 P, 1 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (39)
Melanie Raasch 8 P; Megan Jasperson 2 P; Ava Knott 2 P; Torey Stencel 12 P, 3 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 7 P; Lilly Mehrkens 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: ZM 17, HOU 12.
Free throws: HOU 8-11, ZM 6-18.
Three-point goals: HOU 3, ZM 5.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
Southeastern Minnesota has a bevy of girls basketball talent once again. Goodhue has a tandem that figures to be among the best around. Here is a look at 15 of the top non-Rochester players in the area.