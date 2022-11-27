SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 09:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dover-Eyota Invitational

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39, Houston 26
HOUSTON (26)
Sydney Torgerson 16 P, 1 3-PT; Ainsley Rice 2 P; Avery Kingsley 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Botcher 5 P, 1 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (39)
Melanie Raasch 8 P; Megan Jasperson 2 P; Ava Knott 2 P; Torey Stencel 12 P, 3 3-PT; Natalie Dykes 7 P; Lilly Mehrkens 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: ZM 17, HOU 12.
Free throws: HOU 8-11, ZM 6-18.
Three-point goals: HOU 3, ZM 5.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
November 26, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
November 26, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
November 26, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake City vs. Goodhue Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Basketball
Prep
Girls Basketball '22-'23: 15 Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota
Southeastern Minnesota has a bevy of girls basketball talent once again. Goodhue has a tandem that figures to be among the best around. Here is a look at 15 of the top non-Rochester players in the area.
November 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff