Girls basketball results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Century 59, Red Wing 53

ROCHESTER — Century stayed unbeaten on the season and did it with a hard-fought 59-53 win over Red Wing in Big Nine Conference action.

The Panthers won the contest at the free-throw line where they went 10-for-11.

"Tonight was a great battle between two very good teams,” Century coach Chadd Clarey said. “It was a game of highs and lows and I'm proud of our team for digging deep and staying composed to find another win. One of our biggest accomplishments tonight was winning at the free-throw line, going 10-for-11.”

Century, which was led by Audrey Whitney’s 21 points, led 25-23 at halftime. The Panthers also got 15 points from Nora Lynch.

Red Wing was led by Sophia Rahn’s 16 points.

Century moved to 3-0 in the Big Nine and overall. Red Wing is 2-1, 2-1.

RED WING (53)

Sammi Chandler 11 P, 3 3-PT; Sophia Rahn 16 P, 1 3-PT; Kayla Radtke 2 P; Izzy Guetzlaff 4 P; Lillie Sonju 9 P; Bryn Guse 6 P; Annika Johnson 5 P.

CENTURY (59)

Taylor Clarey 8 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 21 P, 3 3-PT; Nora Lynch 15 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Kadlec 6 P; Ella Zmolek 5 P; Ryann Speer 4 P.

Halftime: CENT 25, RW 23.

Free throws: RW 6-14, CENT 10-11.

Three-point goals: RW 4, CENT 7.

Spring Grove 60, Schaeffer Academy 45

SPRING GROVE — Emerson Ingvalson had 14 points, Addyson McHugh 12 and Kylie Hammel 11 in Spring Grove’s 60-45 win over Schaeffer Academy.

The Lions got 18 points from Kate Friese and 10 from Winona Morgan.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (45)

Winona Morgan 10 P; Kate Friese 18 P; Gabriella Buehler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 9 P; Lillian Morrisey 2 P; Linnea Ekbom 3 P.

SPRING GROVE (60)

Lydia Solum 4 P; Siri Konkel 7 P; Kendal VanMinsel 8 P; Addyson McHugh 12 P; Carlie Halverson 4 P; Kylie Hammel 11 P; Emerson Ingvalson 14 P.

Halftime: SA 28, SG 24.

Free throws: SA 10-17, SG 4-11.

Three-point goals: SA 1, SG 0.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Southland 63, Mabel-Canton 36

MABEL-CANTON (36)

Sahara Morken 1 P; Hope Erickson 10 P; Kinley Soiney 9 P; Lainey Hosting 5 P, 1 3-PT; Makenzie Kelly 11 P, 3 3-PT.

SOUTHLAND (63)

Jaida Sorenson 8 P, 3 R; Bria Nelson 13 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Aubrie Schneider 2 P, 2 R; Katelyn McCabe 11 P, 15 R, 1 3-PT; Juliette Matheis 6 P, 6 R; Lauren Nielsen 2 R; Shannon Kiefer 6 P, 3 R; Breelee Galle 14 P, 3 R, 2 3-PT; Maren Wehrenberg 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SOUTH 24, MC 12.

Free throws: MC 6-13, SOUTH 8-10.

Three-point goals: MC 4, SOUTH 7.

Kingsland 51, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

KINGSLAND (27)

Anika Reiland 10 P; Morgan Phillips 2 P; Ryley Guy 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaylin Mensink 2 P; Katelyn Hauser 14 P, 2 3-PT; Hailee Warren 2 P; Cassidy Redman 12 P, 1 3-PT; Chantle Reiland 4 P; Brooke Lecy 2 P.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (27)

Keira Lewison 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jenna Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jordan Runde 7 P, 1 3-PT; Benita Nolt 11 P.

Halftime: KING 24, LO 12.

Free throws: KING 9-15, LO 9-17.

Three-point goals: KING 4, LO 4.