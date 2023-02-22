99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 07:59 PM

John Marshall 55, Owatonna 49

OWATONNA — John Marshall continued its improved play with a 55-49 win over Owatonna in Big Nine Conference play.

The Rockets moved to 5-16 in the league, 5-20 overall. JM has won three of its last seven games.

Alayna Meister led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jazmin Daing had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Brianna Aikens had 14 points and Jacey Nelson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Owatonna is 9-12 in the conference and 9-16 overall.

John Marshall 55, Owatonna 49
JOHN MARSHALL (55)
Kate Novak 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Brianna Aikens 14 P, 2 R; Jazmin Daing 13 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Madeline Gorden 3 R; Jacey Nelson 11 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Alayna Meister 14 P, 11 R; Sarah Mullenbach 6 R.
OWATONNA (49)
Abigail Shornock 4 P; Anni Moran 2 P; Maryn Pool 8 P, 1 3-PT; Lexie Klecker 2 P; Kennedy Schammel 4 P; Carsyn Brady 4 P; Morgan Fisher 10 P; Ava Olson 13 P.
Halftime: JM 31, OWAT 27.
Free throws: JM 5-11, OWAT 4-11.
Three-point goals: JM 4, OWAT 1.

Schaeffer Academy 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

ROCHESTER — Linnea Ekbom scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 15 seed Schaeffer Academy pushed to a 49-38 win over No. 18 Wabasha-Kellogg in the Section 1A West first round.

Lillian Morrisey added eight points and 14 rebounds.

Schaeffer (7-20) will next play at No. 2 seed Grand Meadow at 7 p.m. Thursday. W-K finished 1-26.

Schaeffer led 25-20 at intermission.

W-K got 18 points and five rebounds from standout Ileana deAngel.

Schaeffer Academy 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
No. 18 WABASHA-KELLOGG (38)
Elizabeth Graner 9 P; Madelynn Strobush 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brielle Adams 10 P; Ileana deAngel 16 P, 2 3-PT.
No. 15 SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (49)
Winona Morgan 6 P, 7 R; Kate Friese 8 P, 2 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 8 P, 1 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 4 P; Lillian Morrisey 8 P, 14 R; Linnea Ekbom 15 P, 16 R.
Halftime: SA 25, WK 20.
Free throws: WK 7-15, SA 6-11.
Three-point goals: WK 3, SA 3.

SECTION 1A WEST

FIRST ROUND

Mabel-Canton 53, United South Central 47
No. 19 UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (47)
Taylor Schroeder 21 P, 3 3-PT; Maddie Dallman 5 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Mithun 2 P; Alivia Bruegger 7 P; Olivia Bungum 11 P; Ivy O’Rourke 1 P.
No. 14 MABEL-CANTON (53)
Sahara Morken 5 P; Hope Erickson 2 P; Kinley Soiney 26 P, 4 3-PT; Lydia Vatland 3 P; Katrinda Whalen 6 P; Makenzie Kelly 11 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: USC 9, MC 19.
Free throws: USC 6-15, MC 16-26.
Three-point goals: USC 4, MC 5.

By Staff reports
