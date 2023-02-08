Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66

ALBERT LEA — John Marshall had just enough to get past struggling Albert Lea, winning 67-66 in the Big Nine Conference game.

Alayna Meister led the way for the Rockets with 14 points and nine rebounds. Brianna Aikens had 12 points and hit four 3-pointers, eighth-grader Jazmin Daing had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Sarah Mullenbach had 12 points.

JM led 37-33 at halftime.

The Rockets were outscored 15-5 from the free-throw line.

JM moved to 4-12 in the Big Nine and 4-16 overall. Albert Lea is 1-14, 1-16.

JOHN MARSHALL (67)

Kate Novak 2 P; Brianna Aikens 12 P, 4 R, 4 3-PT; Jazmin Daing 12 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Madeline Gorden 5 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jacey Nelson 2 P, 1 R; Kiru Othow 2 P, 2 R; Alayna Meister 14 P, 9 R; Sarah Mullenbach 12 P, 1 R; Stacie Mullenbach 4 P, 2 R.

ALBERT LEA (66)

Jaira Maligaya 12 P; Kendall Kenis 26 P, 4 3-PT; Kristina Espinosa 9 P, 1 3-PT; Nevaeh Wacholz 25 P; Madison VanderSyde 2 P.

Halftime: JM 37, AL 33.

Free throws: JM 5-8, AL 15-18.

Three-point goals: JM 7, AL 5.

Mankato East 49, Mayo 47

ROCHESTER — Previously sizzling Mayo fell for the third time in four games, losing 49-47 to Mankato East in Big Nine Conference play.

East got on top early, building a 34-22 halftime lead.

Mayo (14-3 Big Nine, 17-4 overall), made a strong run in the end, but East had just enough to escape with the win.

The Cougars moved to 12-4 in the league and 13-6 overall.

Hannah Hanson led Mayo with 13 points. Amelia Mills had 12 and Ava Miller nine.

East got 25 points from Peyton Stevermer.

MANKATO EAST (49)

Peyton Stevermer 25 P, 4 3-PT; Amber Reuter 2 P; Ellie Edberg 11 P; Macy Birkholz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kylinn Stangl 2 P; Hailey Petzel 6 P.

MAYO (47)

Hannah Hanson 13 P; Ava Miller 9 P, 1 3-PT; Izabel Ruskell 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 3 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Mills 12 P; Azeri Thiemann 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: EAST 34, MAYO 22.

Free throws: EAST 10-11, MAYO 5-14.

Three-point goals: EAST 5, MAYO 4.

Austin 57, Century 27

AUSTIN — Century went from on top of the world to wondering what happened in the course of four days.

The Panthers beat highly regarded Lakeville South on Saturday. But on Tuesday, things completely fell apart in a 57-27 loss to Austin.

Century, which has still won six of its last nine games, slipped to 12-5 in the Big Nine and 14-7 overall. Recently surging Austin — which has won seven of its last eight — is 13-3 in the conference and 15-6 overall.

The Packers were paced by Ajiem Agwa with 20 points. Olivia Walsh added 12, Quinn Osgood nine and Marissa Shute eight.

Century’s high scorers were Madison Ohm and Taylor Clarey with eight points apiece.

CENTURY (27)

Taylor Clarey 8 P, 2 3-PT; Audrey Whitney 6 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Ohm 8 P; Bailey Klote 5 P, 1 3-PT.

AUSTIN (57)

Ajiem Agwa 20 P, 2 3-PT; Marissa Shute 8 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Walsh 12 P; Quinn Osgood 9 P, 3 3-PT; Cassidv Shute 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kristen Neilson 2 P.

Halftime: AUS 25, CENT 15.

Free throws: CENT 1-4, AUS 12-13.

Three-point goals: CENT 4, AUS 9.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 55, Cannon Falls 36

CANNON FALLS (36)

Kyra Schoenfelder 4 P; Avery Rustad 8 P; Livia Tennessen 8 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Ritz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Izzy Pagel 4 P, 1 3-PT; Taylor Johnson 9 P, 14 R.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (55)

Sydney Shubert 20 P, 6 3-PT; Makenzie Carrier 11 P, 3 3-PT; Rebekah Burch 4 P; Kaylee Narveson 6 P, 1 3-PT; Keigan Cummings 4 P; Delaney Awe 2 P; Ella Babcock 1 P; Ella Stoskopf 7 P, 10 R.

Halftime: KM 32, CF 7.

Free throws: CF 4-10, KM 7-10.

Three-point goals: CF 4, KM 10.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 73, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI (47)

Olivia Heard 10 P, 1 3-PT; Lexi Lewis 2 P; Abby Christopherson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kirsten Koopal 20 P, 1 3-PT; Madi Klankowski 8 P, 1 3-PT.

SPRING GROVE (73)

Lydia Solum 12 P; Siri Konkel 5 P; Brinley Middendorf 9 P; Addyson McHugh 14 P, 1 3-PT; Izabel Kaufmann 2 P; Kylie Hammel 13 P, 2 3-PT; Emerson Ingvalson 18 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: SG 35, LAP 21.

Free throws: LAP 5-14, SG 13-32.

Three-point goals: LAP 4, SG 6.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 56, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 38

FARIBAULT BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (38)

Karlie DeGrood 2 P; Brooklyn Becker 1 P; Anna Cohen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Reagan Kangas 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kate Trump 10 P, 1 3-PT; Brooke Johnson 2 P; Morgan Wilson 2 P; Joselyn Simones 2 P; Lindsay Hanson 9 P.

TRITON (56)

Reece Dobbs 2 P; Rainey Dobbs 5 P, 1 3-PT; Reagan Essig 10 P, 2 3-PT; Keanna Molina 2 P; Gabby Molina 10 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Thomas 4 P; Brylee Iverson 14 P, 1 3-PT; Addi Oakland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jozey Boe 2 P.

Halftime: TRI 29, FBA 26.

Free throws: FBA 7-12, TRI 8-20.

Three-point goals: FBA 3, TRI 6

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Peter 70, Byron 60

ST. PETER (70)

No stats provided.

BYRON (60)

Taylor Finney 2 P; Aubrey Akervik 6 P; Paige Halder 3 P; Lexi Nelson 2 P; Makana Schroeder 8 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Kayla Stork 4 P; Emma Stork 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 21 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: BYR 30, SP 26.

Free throws: SP 16-18, BYR 15-22.

Three-point goals: BYR 3.

Goodhue 63, Winona Cotter 42

GOODHUE (63)

Tori Miller 11 P; Brooke Ryan 2 P; Kendyl Lodermeier 17 P; Elisabeth Gadient 12 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Wallaker 2 P; Jada Scheele 17 P.

WINONA COTTER (42)

Allyssa Williams 16 P, 1 3-PT; Clarissa Sauer 14 P; Ava Killian 8 P, 2 3-PT; Abby Williams 2 P; Elanna Kohner 2 P.

Halftime: GOOD 29, COTT 16.

Free throws: GOOD 8-18, COTT 7-10.

Three-point goals: GOOD 1, COTT 3.

Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58

LEWISTON-ALTURA (58)

Natalie Lubinski 25 P; Tiegan Prigge 7 P, 1 3-PT; Georgia Mundt 1 P; Kylie Verthein 24 P, 4 3-PT; Caidence Veraguth 1 P.

LANESBORO (69)

Skyler Check 10 P, 2 3-PT; Lynsey Ruen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Liz Hageman 4 P; Jessie Schreiber 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jensyn Storhoff 26 P, 3 3-PT; Kaci Ruen 13 P.

Halftime: LANE 38, LA 26.

Free throws: LA 9-12, LANE 6-14.

Three-point goals: LA 5, LANE 7.