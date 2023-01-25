Girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

John Marshall 57, Northfield 48

ROCHESTER — John Marshall picked up its second win of the season, beating Northfield 57-48 behind a 21-point effort from Alayna Meister.

Meister also pulled down six rebounds. Brianna Aikens had 10 points and Stacie Mullebach nine.

JM led 34-23 at halftime as it moved to 2-12 overall. Northfield dipped to 3-12.

The Rockets had 10 different players score.

NORTHFIELD (48)

Tatum Sawyer 3 P; Katilin Schulz 11 P, 3 3-PT; Regan Childress 15 P, 4 3-PT; Grace Mostad 7 P, 1 R; Izzy Balvin 2 P; Cora McBroom 6 P; Abby Borgerding 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kate Sand 1 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (57)

Kate Novak 1 P, 1 R; Brianna Aikens 10 P, 3 R; Jazmin Daing 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Madeline Gorden 1 R; Esmeralda Rizzo 1 R; Jacey Nelson 2 P, 2 R; Kiru Othow 7 P; Alayna Meister 21 P, 6 R; Sarah Mullenbach 2 P, 3 R; Stacie Mullenbach 9 P, 4 R.

Halftime: JM 34, NFLD 23.

Free throws: NFLD 17-27, JM 15-26.

Three-point goals: NFLD 8, JM 1.

Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40

ROCHESTER — Mayo scored an easy 70-40 win over struggling Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference play.

It was the Spartans’ 14th straigth win.

Hannah Hanson led the way with 15 points. Ava Miller had 12, Izabel Ruskell 11 and seventh-grader Amelia Mills 10.

Mayo led 46-19 at halftime against the 1-11 Tigers.

Mayo moved to 15-1 overall, 11-0 in the Big Nine.

ALBERT LEA (40)

Jaira Maligaya 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendall Kenis 13 P, 3 3-PT; Kristina Espinosa 13 P, 1 3-PT; Nevaeh Wacholz 9 P, 2 3-PT.

MAYO (70)

Hannah Hanson 15 P, 1 3-PT; Addison Hill 2 P; Ava Miller 12 P; Izabel Ruskell 11 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Brede 5 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Mills 10 P; Vicky Marial 6 P; Azeri Thiemann 7 P, 2 3-PT; Avery Zeone 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 46, AL 19.

Free throws: AL 5-12, MAYO 7-9.

Three-point goals: AL 7, MAYO 5.

Mankato East 54, Century 39

MANKATO — Century lost for just the second time in seven games, falling to Mankato East 54-39 in Big Nine Conference play.

Bailey Klote had 14 points for Century and Taylor Clarey had 12.

Century managed just 14 points in the first half which ended with East on top 24-14.

Century is now 10-3 in the Big Nine and 11-5 overall. East, which won for the seventh time in eight games, is 8-4, 9-5.

The Cougars got 17 points from Hailey Petzel and 16 from Peyton Stevermer.

CENTURY (39)

Taylor Clarey 12 P, 3 3-PT; Madison Ohm 5 P; Ella Zmolek 3 P; Ryann Speer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Bailey Klote 14 P, 1 3-PT.

MANKATO EAST (54)

Maddy Beaty 2 P; Peyton Stevermer 16 P, 1 3-PT; Ellie Edberg 6 P; Macy Birkholz 13 P, 2 3-PT; Hailey Petzel 17 P.

Halftime: EAST 25, CENT 14.

Free throws: CENT 6-11, EAST 9-14.

Three-point goals: CENT 5, EAST 3.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 54

LAKE CITY (54)

Jacey Majerus 16 P, 1 3-PT; Paige West 5 P, 1 3-PT; Macey Beltz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Matzke 13 P, 3 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 4 P; Morgan Majerus 5 P, 1 3-PT; Peyton Meincke 8 P.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (68)

Sydney Shubert 8 P, 2 3-PT; Makenzie Carrier 20 P, 4 3-PT; Rebekah Burch 2 P; Kaylee Narveson 10 P; Keigan Cummings 18 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Babcock 4 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Stoskopf 6 P.

Halftime: KM 38, LC 32.

Free throws: LC 13-16, KM 17-22.

Three-point goals: LC 7, KM 9.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36

GRAND MEADOW (40)

Lauren Queensland 8 P; Sydney Cotten 9 P, 3 3-PT; Aspen Kolling 2 P; Kendyl Queensland 4 P; Gracie Foster 5 P, 1 3-PT; Rebeca Hoffman 3 P; Lexy Foster 9 P, 1 3-PT.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (36)

Madison Simon 2 P; Abby Bothun 8 P; Kammry Broadwater 4 P; Jersey Ristau 1 P; Alyssa Britton 5 P; Regan Hanson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kyla Hellickson 4 P; Aubrey Daniels 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: GM 20, FC 20.

Free throws: GM 3-4, FC 6-7.

Three-point goals: GM 5, FC 2.

Notes: Grand Meadow is 9-1 in the SEC, 13-2 overall.