Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 07:44 AM
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Lanesboro 56, Mabel-Canton 36
LANESBORO (56)
Skyler Check 4 P; Lynsey Ruen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Liz Hageman 2 P; Jessie Schreiber 14 P; Jensyn Storhoff 13 P, 2 3-PT; Kaci Ruen 20 P.
MABEL-CANTON (36)
Sahara Morken 4 P; Hope Erickson 7 P; Kinley Soiney 11 P, 2 3-PT; Lydia Vatland 4 P; Katrinda Whalen 6 P; Makenzie Kelly 2 P; Kelly McClimon 2 P.
Halftime: LANE 35, MC 22.
Free throws: LANE 3-4, MC 2-4.
Three-point goals: LANE 3, MC 2.
Notes: Lanesboro's Kaci Ruen scored her 1,000th point in the game.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
