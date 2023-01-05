Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Southland 45, Schaeffer Academy 44

ADAMS — Breeley Galle scored 14 points and Bria Nelson's nearly had a double-double to lead Southland to the one-point victory.

Nelson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Juliette Matheis scored nine and collected 11 rebounds for the near double-double as well.

Kate Friese led all scorers with 15 points and Lillian Morrisey finished with 14 for SA.

Southland 45, Schaeffer Academy 44

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (44)

Winona Morgan 2 P; Kate Friese 15 P, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Blythe Morgan 9 P; Lillian Morrisey 14 P; Linnea Ekbom 2 P.

SOUTHLAND (45)

Jaida Sorenson 3 P, 4 R; Bria Nelson 13 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Aubrie Schneider 2 P, 1 R; Katelyn McCabe 3 P, 8 R; Juliette Matheis 9 P, 11 R; Breeley Galle 14 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Maren Wehrenberg 1 P, 3 R.

Halftime: SOUTH 32, SA 24.

Free throws: SA 3-8, SOUTH 8-20.

Three-point goals: SA 1, SOUTH 3.