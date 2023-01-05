99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Southland 45, Schaeffer Academy 44

ADAMS — Breeley Galle scored 14 points and Bria Nelson's nearly had a double-double to lead Southland to the one-point victory.

Nelson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Juliette Matheis scored nine and collected 11 rebounds for the near double-double as well.

Kate Friese led all scorers with 15 points and Lillian Morrisey finished with 14 for SA.

Southland 45, Schaeffer Academy 44
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (44)
Winona Morgan 2 P; Kate Friese 15 P, 1 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 2 P; Blythe Morgan 9 P; Lillian Morrisey 14 P; Linnea Ekbom 2 P.
SOUTHLAND (45)
Jaida Sorenson 3 P, 4 R; Bria Nelson 13 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Aubrie Schneider 2 P, 1 R; Katelyn McCabe 3 P, 8 R; Juliette Matheis 9 P, 11 R; Breeley Galle 14 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Maren Wehrenberg 1 P, 3 R.
Halftime: SOUTH 32, SA 24.
Free throws: SA 3-8, SOUTH 8-20.
Three-point goals: SA 1, SOUTH 3.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 04, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
January 04, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 04, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 02, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports