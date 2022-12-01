SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

A scoreboard of girls basketball games.

By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 01:37 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Faribault 49, Pine Island 38
PINE ISLAND (38)
Madalyn Schutte 8 P, 1 3-PT; Paxyn Rendahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Reese Koenen 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jennah Brandt 2 P; Lyndee Northrop 9 P; Meta Schutte 3 P, 1 3-PT.
FARIBAULT (49)
Jamie Adamek 4 P; Isabel Herda 16 P; Hailey Reuvers 7 P; Hallie Rice 7 P; Arianna Rangel 2 P; Aaliyah Reyes 3 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Sietsema 10 P.
Halftime: FAR 31, PI 20.
Free throws: PI 6-11, FAR 14-24.
Three-point goals: PI 6, FAR 1.
Notes: Pine Island is 0-2, Faribault 1-0.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
