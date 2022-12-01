Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
NON-CONFERENCE
Faribault 49, Pine Island 38
PINE ISLAND (38)
Madalyn Schutte 8 P, 1 3-PT; Paxyn Rendahl 3 P, 1 3-PT; Reese Koenen 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jennah Brandt 2 P; Lyndee Northrop 9 P; Meta Schutte 3 P, 1 3-PT.
FARIBAULT (49)
Jamie Adamek 4 P; Isabel Herda 16 P; Hailey Reuvers 7 P; Hallie Rice 7 P; Arianna Rangel 2 P; Aaliyah Reyes 3 P, 1 3-PT; Rylee Sietsema 10 P.
Halftime: FAR 31, PI 20.
Free throws: PI 6-11, FAR 14-24.
Three-point goals: PI 6, FAR 1.
Notes: Pine Island is 0-2, Faribault 1-0.
The standout senior didn't get the chance to play in last year's Class AA state championship after being disqualified in a semifinal against Barnesville. Now he gets to be back on the field with his Gophers team.
Chatfield takes on fellow powerhouse Barnesville on Friday in a Prep Bowl title game matching unbeaten teams.
Rochester will have two women represented in Thursday's big-time college basketball showdown between No. 6-ranked University of North Carolina and No. 5 Indiana University. Alyssa Ustby is a junior standout for North Carolina, while Lilly Meister is a freshman for Indiana.
Top performances for area high school players.