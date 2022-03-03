Girls basketball Section 1AAAA quarterfinal results for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

John Marshall 52, Northfield 38

John Marshall got an early mini scare as it faced No. 8 Northfield in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals at JM.

That scare didn’t last, though, and the No. 1-seeded Rockets emerged with a comfortable 52-38 win.

“Northfield came out extremely hot and couldn't miss,” said JM coach Phil Schroeder, whose team led just 28-25 at halftime. “We tightened up our defense in the second half and were able to hold them to 10 points, which allowed us to have some breathing room.”

It was the fourth straight game that JM has allowed its opponent 38 points or less.

JM won for the 11th straight time and upped its record to 20-7. It will face No. 4 seed Lakeville South in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, at JM.

Northfield finished its season 3-24 overall.

It was another big game for star JM center Lilly Meister. The 6-foot-2 senior scored 30 points. Next highest scorer for the Rockets was Ava Haglund with six.

No. 8 NORTHFIELD (35)

Lucy Menssen 2 P; Samantha Ims 5 P, 1 3-PT; Anni Quaas 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ryann Eddy 13 P, 3 3-PT; Izzy Balvin 5 P, 1 3-PT; Grace Mostad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Abbie Thompson 4 P.

No. 1 JOHN MARSHALL (52)

Katie Hurt 4 P; Ava Haglund 6 P, 1 3-PT; Lilly Meister 30 P; Sarah Mullenbach 4 P; Stacie Mullenbach 4 P; Laynie Meister 4 P.

Halftime: JM 28, NFLD 25.

Free throws: NFLD 4-4, JM 7-8.

Three-point goals: NFLD 7, JM 1.