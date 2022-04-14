Girls Golf: Rochester teams feature good mix of talented veterans, up-and-comers

2022 ROCHESTER GIRLS GOLF OUTLOOK

Century’s Alivia Lancaster chips the ball out of a sand trap during an All-City girls golf meet on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Aaron Berg

Last season: 7th at Big Nine Conference Meet

Top returners: So. Briar Daire, So. Alivia Lancaster, Sr. Jordan Hunter.

Season outlook: The Panthers lost team leader and state-meet qualifier Shelby Leitz to graduation, but they will have some experienced players back in the lineup. Berg calls Daire “very consistent and level-headed on the course,” he says Lancaster “has a strong game tee to green” and Hunter “has a great deal of varsity experience and the potential to shoot some low scores.”

Coach says: “We were a very young and inexperienced team last year. We hope to build on last year and continue to improve every day. Replacing the play and leadership of Shelby Leitz will be a challenge. Shelby was a state participant last season.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Mya Benike, Jordan Hunter, Madison Kolb, Kyra Layton, Nora Novak, Gaia Vassallo. Junior — Steda Lundak. Sophomores — Ciara Church, Briar Daire, Alivia Lancaster, Elizabeth Youngman. Freshmen — Kasey Morrissey, Josephine Weber. Eighth-graders — Kylie Bruce, Tea McEachern, Ruby Novak. Seventh-graders — Cora Erickson, Layla Price.

• • • • •

John Marshall’s Ava Fevold chips onto the green during the Rochester All-City girls golf meet on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / file photo

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Andy Ollenburg

Last season: Big Nine Conference runners-up, All-City Invitational champions.

Top returners: Jr. Ava Fevold, Sr. Olivia Gorden, Sr. Ava Haglund, Fr. Claire Bogenrief.

Season outlook: The Rockets have 23 girls out for golf this spring; 10 returners and 13 newcomers. Fevold, Gorden, Haglund and Bogenrief all played on the varsity last season and have a lot of big-meet experience. Gorden, Haglund and Fevold have all been in the program since their seventh- or eighth-grade seasons.

Coach says: “(Gorden, Haglund, Fevold and Bogenrief) have a great common strength in that they are competitive, yet have fun while playing golf. They have all shown a willingness to adapt to conditions and what their game is giving them during a round of golf. Over one-third of the girls have participated in the First Tee program. This has been a great support to our program at JM and we greatly appreciate what the First Tee program is doing to grow the game of golf.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Olivia Gorden, Ava Haglund, Abby Malin, Lilly Meister, Shaely Nelson. Juniors — Ava Fevold, Julia Kampmeier. Sophomores — Bailey Glandon, Torrey Sears, Addyson Timpane. Freshmen — Claire Bogenrief, Emily Day, Olivia Ruzek, Taylor Skaer. Eighth-graders — Elsie Atwood, Claire Boynton, Miriam Brown. Seventh-graders — Cate Bogenrief, Brynn Clarey, Carina Johnson, Esmae Miller, Kaleigh Risser, Mia Webb.

• • • • •

Lourdes’ Ellie Leise tees off during the Rochester All-City girls golf meet on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Soldiers Field. Traci Westcott / file photo

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Kevin Coughlin

Top returners: So. Ellie Leise, Jr. Sadie Johnston.

Season outlook: Though just a sophomore, Leise is a team leader, a three-time letterwinner and a returning All-HVL player. She placed 11th at the Section 1AA meet, finishing just three spots out of a state-meet berth. Johnston also played some varsity last season; coach Coughlin said she has worked hard to improve her game.Sophomores Rachel Tauferner and Anna Baudhuin, and eighth-grader Kari Faubion are returners who look to make the jump to the varsity level this spring after strong JV seasons a year ago. The Eagles also have an up-and-coming seventh-grader, Paige Moeschler, who hopes to contribute to the varsity, too.

Coach says: “We will be youthful and eager to showcase our talent this season. … We have a small but determined group of girls who have fun and play some good golf.”

ROSTER

Juniors — Sadie Johnston. Sophomores — Ellie Leise, Rachel Tauferner, Anna Baudhuin. Eighth-graders — Kari Faubion. Seventh-graders — Paige Moeschler.

• • • • •

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Steve Myhro

Last season: 9th at Big Nine Conference meet; All-City Invitational runners-up.

Top returners: So. Avery Meyer, Sr. Maddie Bishop, Jr. Olivia Boxrud, Sr. Emily Medes, 8th Flora Bolster.

Season outlook: Myhro is back for his 23rd season as the Spartans coach, and is assisted by Danielle Dripps, in her second season. The Spartans have 20 players out for golf this spring, which has created some depth and strong competition in practices. Meyer is expected to be Mayo’s No. 1 player, as she was a year ago as a freshman. Myhro said she worked hard on her game last summer, through practices and playing in Jr. PGA events. Bishop, Boxrud and Medes all return with varsity experience and will share in the team leadership. Bolster is a young player whom coach Myhro expects to make an impact at the varsity level this spring.

Coach says: “We lost some ground last year with the 2020 season not happening due to COVID. I feel like we should be more competitive this season, and I’m excited about some of the younger girls that have a passion for the game. For the team to be competitive they have to be committed to playing all summer, especially focusing on competitive golf.”

ROSTER

Seniors — Cecilia Kuzniewski, Bailey Deetz, Alissa Atherton, Emily Medes, Olivia Nelson, Jessica Urista, Maddie Bishop. Juniors — Olivia Boxrud, Ellery Collins. Sophomores — Isabelle Keller, Avery Meyer, Ana vanKoeverden, Claire Nelson. Freshmen — Molly Boardman, Shannon Graf, Fiona Nickelson. Eighth-graders — Eleanor Pachetti, Flora Bolster, Clara Dahl, Whitney Leimbek.