Girls high school hockey results for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Winona 3, Mayo 2

WINONA — Ayanna King scored an even-strength goal 4:50 into the third period on Tuesday night at Bud King Ice Arena to lift Winona to a Big Nine Conference victory against Rochester Mayo.

The upstart Winhawks are now 3-1-0 overall this season, after going winless the past two seasons. Winona was without a girls hockey program for three seasons (from 2017-18 through 2019-20). Prior to this season, the Winhawks' last victory had come in 2016-17.

But this year's Winhawks are a different group. Backstopped by one of the busiest and best goalies in the southern part of the state, Aliya Gricius, Winona is off to a 3-0-0 start in Big Nine play with wins at Red Wing and at home against Mankato West and Mayo.

Tuesday night's game was back and forth. Mayo's Cass Arendt scored just 41 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead, but the Winhawks responded with a goal from Kasja Kovala late in the period to tie the score.

Winona took its first lead on an Avery Engbrecht short-handed goal midway through the second period, only to see Mayo tie the score 2-2 on Elle Roth's unassisted goal 3:08 into the third.

Gricius made 29 saves in the victory, while Alivia Haakenson stopped 22 shots for Mayo (0-3-0 Big Nine, 0-4-0 overall).

Katie Cummings and Sophia Sather added an assist apiece for the Spartans, while Engbrecht and Jordyn Werner had one assist each for Winona.

Mayo is back in action on Thursday, Dec. 1, when it hosts Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena I. Winona hosts Viroqua (Wis.) at noon on Saturday.

WINONA 3, MAYO 2

Mayo 1-0-1 — 2

Winona 1-1-1 — 3

Mayo: Elle Roth 1 goal; Cass Arendt 1 goal; Katie Cummings 1 assist; Sophia Sather 1 assist. Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 22 saves (25 shots).

Winona: Ayanna King 1 goal; Kasja Kovala 1 goal; Avery Engbrecht 1 goal, 1 assist; Jordyn Werner 1 assist. Goalie : Aliya Gricius 29 saves (31 shots).

Owatonna 13, Century/JM 1

ROCHESTER — Owatonna's Kendra Bogen scored just more than 3 minutes into Tuesday's Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at the Rochester Recreation Center, the Huskies added three more first-period goals and went on to a 13-1 win against Century/John Marshall.

Megan Gamble scored the lone goal for the Panthers (2-3-0 overall).

Ezra Oien had a hat trick and an assist to lead Owatonna (3-1-0), while Sarah Snitker had a goal and three assists, and Ava Stanchina had two goals and two assists. Izzy Radel and Samantha Bogen also scored twice each and had one assist each.

Owatonna plays next at Rosemount on Tuesday, Nov. 29, while Century/JM hosts the St. Croix Valley Fusion on Thursday, Dec. 1.

OWATONNA 13, CENTURY/JM 1

Owatonna 4-6-3 — 13

Century/JM 0-1-0 — 1

Owatonna: Izzy Radel 2 goals, 1 assist; Averi Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 2 goals, 1 assist; Ava Stanchina 2 goals, 2 assists; Alia Kubicek 2 assists; Mady Simon 1 assist; Kendra Bogen 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 goal, 3 assists; Ezra Oien 3 goals, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Mikayla Wilker 9 saves (10 shots).

Century/JM: Megan Gamble 1 goal. Goalie : Abigail Conners 35 saves (48 shots).

AREA GAMES

Non-Conference

DODGE COUNTY 6, OSSEO 4

Dodge County 2-1-3 — 6

Osseo 1-3-0 — 4

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 goal; Hannah Peterson 1 assist; Mollie Koch 1 goal, 2 assists; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Maysie Koch 2 assists; Abby Simons 1 goal; Daisy Harens 1 assist; Abby Zeitler 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 24 saves (28 shots).

Osseo: Maya Anderson 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Armstrong 1 goal; Maggie Albers 1 goal, 1 assist; Reanna Cruz 1 goal. Goalie : Claire Schmaltz 14 saves (19 shots).

Big Nine Conference

ALBERT LEA 13, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea 5-5-3 — 13

Austin: Goalie : Chloe Schaal 13 saves.