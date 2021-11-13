Girls hockey: 2021-22 Southeastern Minnesota team-by-team outlook

Century/JM Panthers

Head coach: Tom Aney

Assistant coaches: James Luke, Lucas Hughes

Last season: 7-11-0, lost to Northfield 4-0 in the Section 1AA quarterfinals

Key returners: F Kailey Birkestrand (9-5—14); F Grace Oyen (2-7—9); D Collette Barry (4-5—9); G Abi Conners (7-11-0, 3.74 GAA, .898 save pct., 1 shutout).

Outlook: The Panthers return six of their top seven scorers and their starting goalie as they look to improve upon their 7-11-0 mark of a year ago. They’ll be led by a junior class that has logged a lot of ice time over the past two seasons. Now, those players are upperclassmen and have been through the battles of a Big Nine Conference season twice. Conners will backstop the Panthers once again, after posting a 3.74 goals-against average and a strong .898 save percentage a year ago. Barry and Ella Tomminello will anchor a defensive corps that has some depth, but is a bit short on varsity experience. They’ll be joined on the back end by, among others, Alix Gary, Klaus Gilbertson, Nina Luke and Paige Groslie. C/JM has a strong group of veteran forwards to share in the scoring. That group is led by Birkestrand, Oyen, Megan Gamble, Daelyn Williams, Annika Torbenson and Zoey Manzardo.

Coach Aney says: “The big thing is we have this huge class that has gotten a ton of ice time as freshmen and last year as 10th-graders they were starting to step out. Now they’re all juniors and so now they’re upperclassmen and we’ll start to see … (they’re) a little more seasoned, bigger and stronger, and you can see that. We’ll be bigger and stronger than we’ve been. Because they’ve had so much ice time as freshmen and sophomores, they really understand our systems and work hard. We’re thrilled they’re moving into those upperclassmen roles.”

Mayo Spartans

Head coach: Mike McCormack

Assistant coaches: Nicole Root, Brad Berge

Last season: 4-5-0 overall

Key returners: So. G Alivia Haakenson; Fr. G Grace Kober; Sr. F Elizabeth Arendt; Sr. F/D Milla Sadowy; So. F Cassidy Arendt; So. F Claire Siems.

Outlook: The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the Spartans last season, limiting them to just nine games and ending their season just days before the section playoffs were set to begin. This year, Mayo returns a relatively young team, but one with solid varsity experience. Mayo will be anchored by goalies Alivia Haakenson, a sophomore, and Grace Kober, a freshman. The two shared time in net last season and put up very good numbers. “This is not a bad problem to have. From a coaching perspective, it is really in their control,” coach Mike McCormack said. “We will use the combination until one goalie separates herself with consistently strong play.” Mayo has just three seniors, but all are important pieces, in forward Elizabeth Arendt and forwards/defensemen Milla Sadowy and Abbi Jacobson. Jadyn Lester, Sydney Albrecht, Elle Roth are among the defensemen expected to join Sadowy on the blue line. It will take some time to find players to fill the roles of graduated veterans Devynn Priest, Luella Bianco and Maggie Augeson. Newcomers, Katie Cumming and Layla Rippentrop have varsity experience and are strong additions to the team. Sophia Sather, Ariyah McKibben, Hailey Gurtner, and Fiona Nickelson have moved up from youth hockey and have made good progress in understanding the more complex systems of high school hockey.

Coach McCormack says: “Those three (Priest, Bianco, Augeson) had a combined 14 years of varsity experience so it will take time to fill their roles. We are very young with only three seniors and three juniors. The three seniors are all leaders whether that means on the ice or in the locker room. We have a large sophomore class and if they progress like they are capable, we will have a good season. We want to build the base wide and not depend on one or two players to carry the team.”

Austin Packers

Head coach: Troy Holtz

Assistant coach: Kendra Maxfield

Last season: 8-10-1, lost to Rochester Lourdes 4-2 in Section 1A semifinals

Key returners: Sr. F Kate Holtz (22-10—32); Sr. F Izzy Hermann (5-8—13); Sr. F Megan Schultz (2-8—10); Jr. F Sarah Wangen (4-12—16); Sr. D Samantha Krueger (plus-24 plus/minus).

Outlook: Austin’s strength will be its depth. Coach Holtz said the Packers will play three forward lines and five defensemen in almost all situations. The Packers have seven seniors who have logged a lot of ice time and will be counted on to lead the way throughout the season. The team’s top line of Kate Holtz, Hermann and Wangen will be among the best in the Big Nine Conference, and Krueger is one of the top defensemen in southeastern Minnesota. Kiah Radford-Garcia, a sophomore who has some varsity experience, will step in at goalie, after the graduation of Shelby Davidson.

Coach Holtz says: “We want to continue getting better in our defensive zone coverage. With a new goaltender we want to try to keep total shots allowed down. We are also putting a few new faceoff plays in to give us a few more opportunities off the draw.”

Dodge Co. Wildcats

Head coach: Jeremy Gunderson

Assistant coaches: Joseph Wieners, Dana Rasmussen, Emily Gunderson, Nicole Schammel, Hollywood Hermanson, Molly Shelton, Dustin Stevens, Tait Carlson.

Last season: 10-9-0, lost to Owatonna 2-0 in Section 1AA quarterfinals

Key returners: Sr. F Lyndi Schubert (9-8—17); Sr. F Halle Determan (5-5—10); Sr. F Natalie Ahern (6-4—10).

Outlook: The Wildcats will have strong leadership with six seniors on the roster, but will also have a good mix of veterans and talented young players. They’ll be led by an all-senior line of Schubert, Determan and Ahern, the team’s three top returning scorers. They also expect some scoring out of a youthful second line featuring freshmen Mollie Koch, Nora Carstensen and seventh-grader Maysie Koch, who has provided some offensive pop in preseason scrimmages. Junior Abby Zeitler, senior McKenzie Horton and eighth-grader Zoe Heimer comprise the team’s third line. There is plenty of competition after that, with 40 players on the Wildcats’ roster. Freshman Ida Huber will take over in goal for the graduated Sky Hughes. Huber transferred from Lourdes, after its program dissolved. Abby Simons and Emily Anderson will led the defensive corps, with Greta Petree, Mady Krause, Kylie Meyer and Kately Gursky among the other blue-liners expected to contribute right away.

Coach Gunderson says: “We have four solid forward lines and our defensive corps will be pretty solid. With Ida coming over here, in goal, it’s a great opportunity and she’ll fit right in with that talented class (of freshmen). It’s been great (to have so many kids out). We try to keep a good culture. The kids who want to be here, they have fun and work hard.”

Red Wing Wingers

Head coach: Nicole Olson

Assistant coaches: Benjamin Bluhm, Brad Johnson

Last season: 4-11-0 overall, lost to Albert Lea 5-1 in Section 1A semifinals

Key returners: F Tatum Zylka, F Allison Roe, F Madison Snyder, F Jamie Chaska, D Allison Kruger, G Allie Meyer.

Outlook: The Wingers will move out of Section 1A and into Section 4A this season, with more teams to their north. Coach Olson has a half-dozen top returning players back, who will help with leadership and playing sound defensive hockey. She likes her team’s work ethic so far and its determination. The Wingers will be a young team and looking to improve in all areas as the season goes along.

Coach Olson says: “We know the girls have been excited about not having to wear a mask under their helmet when they are actively participating on the ice. Otherwise, we are just enjoying taking things one day at a time, able to play the game and spend time with one another.”