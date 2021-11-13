Girls hockey: 5 Area Players to Watch in southeastern Minnesota in '21-'22

Southeastern Minnesota's girls hockey teams are loaded with talented players.

We've taken a look at what to expect from Rochester's teams this winter. Here is a look at some of the top players in the Post Bulletin's coverage area, names you'll hear and read about often in the 2021-22 season:

Aliya Gricius, Fr., G, Winona: There wasn’t a goalie in the state who faced more shots per game last season than Gricius did as just an eighth-grader. And the diminutive netminder stood tall. Gricius backstopped a young Winhawks team superbly, stopping 88.3 percent of the shots she faced. Gricius faced an average of 58.1 shots per game (987 shots in 17 games) and made an average of 51.3 saves per game.

Ida Huber, Fr., G, Dodge County: Like Gricius, Huber excelled last season as just an eighth-grader. Huber backstopped Lourdes to the Class A state tournament and she has transferred to Dodge County this season after Lourdes’ program dissolved. Huber was 7-8-0 last season with a 3.65 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage and one shutout.

Kate Holtz, Sr., F, Austin: The senior forward has been a nightmare for opposing goalies and defenses throughout her career with the Packers. Holtz scored 22 goals and had 32 points in just 19 games last season. Holtz is entering her fifth season as a varsity player and has put up outstanding career numbers: 56 goals, 53 assists, 109 points.

Sarah Wangen, Jr., F, Austin: Wangen averaged nearly a point per game last season as just a sophomore. She scored four goals and finished with 16 points in 19 games for the Packers. She had five multi-point games and five special teams points. She has been as versatile a player as the Packers have had, even playing goalie for three games as a freshman. The fourth-year varsity player has seven career goals and 31 career points.