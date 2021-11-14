Girls hockey: Kate Holtz powers Austin past Century/JM

Kate Holtz was one of the top scorers in southeastern Minnesota girls hockey a year ago.

The Austin High senior forward picked up on Saturday where she left off last spring.

Holtz scored twice -- once in each of the first two periods -- to lift the Packers to a season-opening 2-1 victory against Rochester Century/John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Megan Schultz collected the lone assist on both of Holtz's goals and Kyia Radford-Garcia made 17 saves to get the win in goal for the Packers.

Abi Conners was equally strong at the opposite end of the ice, making 21 saves on 23 shots. The Panthers got on the board and snapped Austin's shutout bid with just 1:10 to play in the third period on a Daelyn Williams goal, assisted by Alix Gary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin plays at Windom Area next Saturday, while Century/JM hosts rival Mayo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Rec Center.

AUSTIN 2, CENTURY/JM 1

Austin 1-1-0 — 2

Century/JM 0-0-1 — 1

Austin: Kate Holtz 2 goals; Megan Schultz 2 assists. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 17 saves (18 shots).

Area Games

HASTINGS 6, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Hastings 0-4-2 — 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing: Goalie : Allie Meyer 31 saves (37 shots).

Hastings: Maddy Daley 1 goal; Madyn Hanson 1 assist; Makayla Berquist 1 assist; Lauren Skov 1 assist; Kiki Radant 1 assist; Lauren Hubbert 1 goal; Jorja Riches 1 assist; Kyra Erickson 1 goal, 1 assist; Cianna Bernard 1 goal; Karissa Thompson 1 goal, 1 assist; Ava Hoffman 1 assist; Jade Schauer 1 goal. Goalie : Lauren Dubej 8 saves (8 shots).

Note: Red Wing hosts Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.