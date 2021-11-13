SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Girls hockey: Mayo runs into powerful Hastings in opener

High school girls hockey roundup.

Hockey results graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff
November 12, 2021 09:09 PM
HASTINGS — Rochester Mayo ran into a strong Hastings team on both ends of the ice in its girls hockey season opener.

The Raiders scored three times in the first period and three times in the third — while limiting the Spartans to nine shots on goal — in a 6-1 victory against Mayo at Hastings Civic Arena.

Mayo goalie Alivia Haakenson made 32 saves in defeat. Katherine Cummings scored Mayo's goal, with an assist from Claire Siems.

Kylie Grudent, Makayla Berquist and Lauren Skov all had one goal and one assist for Hastings.

Mayo is back in action Tuesday against rival Rochester Century at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Hastings 6, Mayo 1

Mayo 0-0-1 — 1

Hastings 3-0-3 — 6

Mayo: Katherine Cummings 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist. Goalie: Alivia Haakenson 32 saves (38 shots).

Hastings: Maddy Daley 1 goal; Kylie Gruden 1 goal, 1 assist; Makayla Berquist 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Skov 1 goal, 1 assist; Kiki Radant 3 assists; Cianna Bernard 1 goal; Madelyn Schuster 1 assist; Emily Thuet 1 assist; Jade Schauer 1 goal. Goalie: Lauren Dubej 8 saves (9 shots).

Other scores

PARK 11, RED WING 0: Red Wing opened its girls hockey season on Friday, falling on the road to Park-Cottage Grove 11-0. No statistics were provided from the game.

The Wingers (0-1-0 overall) are back in action Saturday at Hastings at 3:30 p.m.

