Sports | Prep

Girls hockey rankings: Andover, Warroad are No. 1

No southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams have cracked the Minnesota top-10 rankings.

Hockey graphic
January 10, 2022 10:30 AM
GIRLS HOCKEY

Class AA

1. Andover

2. Minnetonka

3. Edina

4. Lakeville South

5. Rosemount

6. Holy Family

7. Gentry Academy

8. Blake

9. Maple Grove

10. Rogers

Class A

1. Warroad

2. Orono

3. Mound Westonka

4. Proctor/Hermantown

5. Fergus Falls

6. Holy Angels

7. Duluth Marshall

8. Simley

9. Luverne

10. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

