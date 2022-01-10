Girls hockey rankings: Andover, Warroad are No. 1
No southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams have cracked the Minnesota top-10 rankings.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Class AA
1. Andover
2. Minnetonka
3. Edina
4. Lakeville South
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Rosemount
6. Holy Family
7. Gentry Academy
8. Blake
9. Maple Grove
10. Rogers
Class A
1. Warroad
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Orono
3. Mound Westonka
4. Proctor/Hermantown
5. Fergus Falls
6. Holy Angels
7. Duluth Marshall
8. Simley
9. Luverne
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Byron is the lone Rochester-area school to be ranked in the top 15, at No. 12 in Class A.
No southeastern Minnesota boys hockey teams have cracked the state rankings.
Austin, which lost for the first time on Saturday, is No. 1 ranked in Class AAA girls basketball.
Winona is ranked ninth in Class AAA boys basketball and Austin 10th.