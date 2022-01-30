Saturday’s Girls Hockey: Northfield shuts down, shuts out Mayo

NORTHFIELD — Northfield scored twice in the first five minutes of Saturday’s Big Nine Conference girls hockey game against Mayo, and didn’t let up en route to a 6-0 victory.

Grace Kober did her best to hold Mayo (7-4-0 Big Nine, 9-13-0 overall) in the game, making 46 saves.

Emerson Garlie scored twice for Northfield (7-1-1, 14-4-3) while Ayla Puppe had a goal and two assists.

Mayo plays at Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

NORTHFIELD 6, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 3-1-2 — 6

Mayo: Goalie : Grace Kober 46 saves (52 shots).

Northfield: Isabelle Stephes 1 goal; Emerson Garlie 2 goals; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Rasmussen 1 goal; Grace McCoshen 2 assists; Tove Sorenson 1 goal, 1 assist; Emily Beaham 1 assist; Cambria Monson 1 assist. Goalie : Maggie Malecha 9 saves (9 shots).

• • • • •

HUDSON 9, CENTURY/JM 0

HUDSON, Wis. — Century/John Marshall dropped its final non-conference game of the regular season here Saturday, 9-0 against Hudson.

Abigail Conners made 21 saves in the loss.

Century/JM (6-16-1) plays at Mankato East on Thursday.

HUDSON 9, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Hudson 1-2-6 — 9

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 21 saves (30 shots).

Hudson: Chloe Hepfler 1 goal; Aubrey Ross 2 assists; Leah Parker 2 goals, 3 assists; Averie Martin 2 assists; Bella Buth 3 assists; Hattie Carr 3 goals; Denman Rode 3 goals.

Goalie : Catterina Donna 10 saves (10 shots).

Area Games

DODGE CO. 5, HUTCHINSON 4, OT

KASSON — For a second time in less than 24 hours the Dodge County girls hockey team went to overtime on its home ice.

And for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Wildcats netted the game winner.

Friday night it was McKenzie Rich who lifted the Wildcats to an OT win against Owatonna. Saturday it was Natalie Ahern’s turn to play the hero, as she scored her 11th goal of the season on an assist from Halle Determan to give Dodge County a 5-4 win against Hutchinson.

Ahern and Determan combined for five points in the win, while Ida Huber made 15 saves.

Rich, Abby Simons and Nora Carstensen also scored for Dodge County.

DODGE CO. 5, HUTCHINSON 4, OT

Hutchinson 1-2-1-0 — 4

Dodge County 2-2-0-1 — 5

Hutchinson: Jolyn Hauan 1 goal; Kohle Fitterer 2 goals; Addie Longie 1 goal. Goalie : Stella Docken 37 saves (42 shots).

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 goal; Zoe Heimer 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Halle Determan 1 goal, 2 assists; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 15 saves (19 shots).

• • • • •

MANKATO EAST 8, RED WING 1

RED WING — Mankato East broke open a close game with five second-period goals to beat Red Wing in a Big Nine Conference game at Prairie Island Arena on Saturday.

Allie Meyer made 27 saves in the loss for the Wingers (2-8-0, 3-17-0).

McKenzie Keller was unstoppable for East (9-3-0, 17-5-0), with three goals and four assists.

MANKATO EAST 8, RED WING 1

East 2-5-1 — 8

R.W. 0-0-1 — 1

Mankato East: Sophie Steindl 1 goal; Ava Tibodeau 1 assist; Christine Kim 1 assist; Brielle Newton 1 assist; Emmy Schulz 1 assist; Kailey Newton 1 assist; McKenzie Keller 3 goals, 4 assists; Jess Eykyn 2 goals, 1 assist; Kalea Homich 2 goals. Goalie : Anna Rader 12 saves (13 shots).