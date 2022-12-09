Girls hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Coulee Region 3, Century/JM 0

ONALASKA, Wis. — Rochester Century/John Marshall had its two-game winning streak snapped here Thursday night, falling to Coulee Region 3-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game.

Abigail Conners made 35 saves for the Panthers (4-5-0 overall), who were outshot 38-18 in the game.

Diana Hanson recorded an 18-saves shutout for Coulee Region.

Century/JM is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Onalaska 2-1-0 — 3

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 35 saves (38 shots).

Coulee Region (Wis.): Brooke Borkenhagen 1 assist; Jaden Hammes 2 goals; Anna Szymanski 1 goal. Goalie : Diana Hanson 18 saves (18 shots).

AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 3, OWATONNA 1

Dodge Co. 2-0-1 — 3

Owatonna 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County: Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 assist; Zoe Heimer 3 goals. Goalie : Ida Huber 25 saves (26 shots).

Owatonna: Ezra Oien 1 goal; Abby Vetsch 1 assist. Goalie : Mikayla Wilker 12 saves (14 shots).

NORTHFIELD 9, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 3-3-3 — 9

Red Wing: Goalie : Allie Meyer 35 saves (44 shots).