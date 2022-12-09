Girls hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
Coulee Region 3, Century/JM 0
ONALASKA, Wis. — Rochester Century/John Marshall had its two-game winning streak snapped here Thursday night, falling to Coulee Region 3-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game.
Abigail Conners made 35 saves for the Panthers (4-5-0 overall), who were outshot 38-18 in the game.
Diana Hanson recorded an 18-saves shutout for Coulee Region.
Century/JM is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.
COULEE REGION 3, CENTURY/JM 0
Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0
Onalaska 2-1-0 — 3
Century/JM: Goalie: Abigail Conners 35 saves (38 shots).
Coulee Region (Wis.): Brooke Borkenhagen 1 assist; Jaden Hammes 2 goals; Anna Szymanski 1 goal. Goalie: Diana Hanson 18 saves (18 shots).
AREA GAMES
DODGE COUNTY 3, OWATONNA 1
Dodge Co. 2-0-1 — 3
Owatonna 1-0-0 — 1
Dodge County: Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 assist; Zoe Heimer 3 goals. Goalie: Ida Huber 25 saves (26 shots).
Owatonna: Ezra Oien 1 goal; Abby Vetsch 1 assist. Goalie: Mikayla Wilker 12 saves (14 shots).
NORTHFIELD 9, RED WING 0
Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0
Northfield 3-3-3 — 9
Red Wing: Goalie: Allie Meyer 35 saves (44 shots).
Northfield: Megan Snyder 2 goals; Ayla Puppe 3 goals; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Tove Sorenson 1 goal; Emma Peroutka 1 goal; Ashlyn Paukert 2 assists; Lucy Boland 1 assist; Eloise DeBus 1 goal. Goalie: Macy Mueller 8 saves (8 shots).