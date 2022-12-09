SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 08, 2022 11:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Coulee Region 3, Century/JM 0

ONALASKA, Wis. — Rochester Century/John Marshall had its two-game winning streak snapped here Thursday night, falling to Coulee Region 3-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game.

Abigail Conners made 35 saves for the Panthers (4-5-0 overall), who were outshot 38-18 in the game.

Diana Hanson recorded an 18-saves shutout for Coulee Region.

Century/JM is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Rochester Mayo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

COULEE REGION 3, CENTURY/JM 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Onalaska 2-1-0 — 3

Century/JM: Goalie: Abigail Conners 35 saves (38 shots).

Coulee Region (Wis.): Brooke Borkenhagen 1 assist; Jaden Hammes 2 goals; Anna Szymanski 1 goal. Goalie: Diana Hanson 18 saves (18 shots).

AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 3, OWATONNA 1

Dodge Co. 2-0-1 — 3

Owatonna 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County: Nora Carstensen 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 assist; Zoe Heimer 3 goals. Goalie: Ida Huber 25 saves (26 shots).

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna: Ezra Oien 1 goal; Abby Vetsch 1 assist. Goalie: Mikayla Wilker 12 saves (14 shots).

— — — — —

NORTHFIELD 9, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 3-3-3 — 9

Red Wing: Goalie: Allie Meyer 35 saves (44 shots).

Northfield: Megan Snyder 2 goals; Ayla Puppe 3 goals; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Tove Sorenson 1 goal; Emma Peroutka 1 goal; Ashlyn Paukert 2 assists; Lucy Boland 1 assist; Eloise DeBus 1 goal. Goalie: Macy Mueller 8 saves (8 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 09, 2022 12:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 09, 2022 12:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 08, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
December 08, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports