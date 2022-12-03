Girls hockey results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AREA GAME
DODGE COUNTY 4, NEW PRAGUE 0
New Prague 0-0-0 — 0
Dodge County 1-2-1 — 4
New Prague: Goalie: Maezie Lock 28 saves (32 shots).
Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Maysie Koch 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Simons 2 assists. Goalie: Ida Huber 13 saves (13 shots).
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.