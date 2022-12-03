SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 10:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AREA GAME

DODGE COUNTY 4, NEW PRAGUE 0

New Prague 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County 1-2-1 — 4

New Prague: Goalie: Maezie Lock 28 saves (32 shots).

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Maysie Koch 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Simons 2 assists. Goalie: Ida Huber 13 saves (13 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
December 02, 2022 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of boys basketball games.
December 02, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
December 02, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 02, 2022 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports