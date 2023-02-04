Girls hockey results for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Dodge County 2, Park 2, OT (tie)

KASSON — Dodge County ran into a hot goalie Friday night and came away with a 2-2 tie in a non-conference girls hockey game against Park-Cottage Grove at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Park’s Tori Stepka made 38 saves, including eight in OT, to preserve the tie.

Ida Huber stopped 18 shots for the Wildcats, who are now 14-8-2. They play their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Dodge County never trailed in Friday’s game, as Abby Simons scored a power-play goal in the first period and Nora Carstensen scored in the third.

But Park answered both times, to force OT. Dodge County outshot Park 8-3 in the extra period.

Maysie Koch had two assists in the game, while Abby Zeitler and Kylie Meyer had one each.

Park-CG 0-1-1-0 — 2

Dodge County 1-0-1-0 — 2

Park-CG: Taylar Nadler 1 goal; Maggie Jensen 1 assist; Josie Leonard 1 goal; Cassidy Moen 1 assist. Goalie : Tori Stepka 38 saves (40 shots).