Girls hockey results for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

A scoreboard of girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 07:17 AM
Dodge County 2, Park 2, OT (tie)

KASSON — Dodge County ran into a hot goalie Friday night and came away with a 2-2 tie in a non-conference girls hockey game against Park-Cottage Grove at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Park’s Tori Stepka made 38 saves, including eight in OT, to preserve the tie.

Ida Huber stopped 18 shots for the Wildcats, who are now 14-8-2. They play their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Dodge County never trailed in Friday’s game, as Abby Simons scored a power-play goal in the first period and Nora Carstensen scored in the third.

But Park answered both times, to force OT. Dodge County outshot Park 8-3 in the extra period.

Maysie Koch had two assists in the game, while Abby Zeitler and Kylie Meyer had one each.

DODGE COUNTY 2, PARK 2

Park-CG 0-1-1-0 — 2

Dodge County 1-0-1-0 — 2

Park-CG: Taylar Nadler 1 goal; Maggie Jensen 1 assist; Josie Leonard 1 goal; Cassidy Moen 1 assist. Goalie: Tori Stepka 38 saves (40 shots).

Dodge County: Abby Simons 1 goal; Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Maysie Koch 2 assists; Abby Zeitler 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 18 saves (20 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
