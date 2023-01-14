99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls hockey results for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Dodge County, Huber blank Eastview

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 09:54 PM
Dodge Co. 2, Eastview 0

APPLE VALLEY — Ida Huber did it again.

The Dodge County girls hockey sophomore goalie stopped everything an opponent threw her way. This time, Huber saved all 23 shots she faced Friday night at Apple Valley Sports Arena to lead No. 8-ranked Dodge County to a 2-0 non-conference victory against Eastview.

Huber made seven saves in the first period and eight in each of the final two periods to help the Wildcats (13-4-0 overall) win for the third time in four games. The shutout is Huber's fourth of the season, as she improved to 13-4-0. Huber now carries a 1.71 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Eastview’s Lila Hanson nearly matched Huber’s effort, making 27 saves, and sending the game into the third period scoreless.

But the Wildcats struck twice in the first 6:10 of the final period to take the lead for good. Eighth-grade forward Bryn Spreiter scored the game-winning goal 3:43 into the third period, her fifth goal of the season. Classmate Maysie Koch added an insurance goal 2:27 later to cap the scoring.

Eastview drops to 3-15-0 overall.

Dodge County is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when it hosts New Ulm at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 goal; Abby Simons 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 assists; Maysie Koch 1 goal. Goalie: Ida Huber 23 saves (23 shots).

Eastview: Goalie: Lila Hanson 27 saves (29 shots).

