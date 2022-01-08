Girls hockey results for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

DODGE COUNTY 7, DULUTH 1

KASSON — Caitlin Bebee stopped 18 of 19 shots faced in her first start of the season to lead Dodge County to a 7-1 win against Duluth at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Nora Carstenson (1 goal, 1 assist); Abby Simons (2 goals) and Natalie Ahern (1 goal, 1 assist) had two-point games for the Wildcats.

Duluth 0-1-0 — 1

Dodge County 4-3-0 — 7

Duluth: Hannah Martin 1 goal; Jenna Horvat 1 assist. Goalie : Ella Brisbois 25 saves (32 shots).