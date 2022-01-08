Girls hockey results for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday’s girls hockey games.
DODGE COUNTY 7, DULUTH 1
KASSON — Caitlin Bebee stopped 18 of 19 shots faced in her first start of the season to lead Dodge County to a 7-1 win against Duluth at Dodge County Ice Arena.
Nora Carstenson (1 goal, 1 assist); Abby Simons (2 goals) and Natalie Ahern (1 goal, 1 assist) had two-point games for the Wildcats.
Duluth 0-1-0 — 1
Dodge County 4-3-0 — 7
Duluth: Hannah Martin 1 goal; Jenna Horvat 1 assist. Goalie: Ella Brisbois 25 saves (32 shots).
Dodge County: Nora Carstenson 1 goal, 1 assist; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Simons 2 goals; Mollie Koch 1 assist; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 goal; McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Halle Determan 1 assist. Goalie: Caitlin Bebee 18 saves (19 shots).