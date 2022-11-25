Girls hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

AREA GAME

Dodge County 3, Marshall 1

MARSHALL — Ida Huber stopped 15 shots and the Dodge County Wildcats scored once in each period to earn a 3-1 victory at Marshall on the opening day of the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic.

The Wildcats (4-0-0), ranked No. 5 in Class A, received goals from Bryn Spreiter, Mollie Koch and Zoe Heimer.

Marshall 0-1-0 — 1

Dodge County 1-1-1 — 3

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 goal; Mollie Koch 1 goal; Zoe Heimer 1 goal. Goalie : Ida Huber 15 saves (16 shots).