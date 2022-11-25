SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
November 25, 2022
AREA GAME

Dodge County 3, Marshall 1

MARSHALL — Ida Huber stopped 15 shots and the Dodge County Wildcats scored once in each period to earn a 3-1 victory at Marshall on the opening day of the Marshall Thanksgiving Classic.

The Wildcats (4-0-0), ranked No. 5 in Class A, received goals from Bryn Spreiter, Mollie Koch and Zoe Heimer.

Marshall 0-1-0 — 1

Dodge County 1-1-1 — 3

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 goal; Mollie Koch 1 goal; Zoe Heimer 1 goal. Goalie: Ida Huber 15 saves (16 shots).

Marshall: Kendal Beernaert 1 goal. Goalie: Belle Deutz 30 saves (33 shots).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
