STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

A scoreboard of girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 10:10 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AREA GAME

WASECA 4, RED WING 2

Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2

Waseca 1-2-1 — 4

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 goal; Cheyenne Tyler 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 22 saves (25 shots).

Waseca: McKenna Mortensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Maizee Storey 2 goals; Montanna Pumper 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Illamay Draheim 34 saves (36 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota boys basketball games.
January 16, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of Monday's southeastern Minnesota girls basketball games.
January 16, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Top performances for area high school players.
January 16, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 16, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports