Girls hockey results for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
AREA GAME
WASECA 4, RED WING 2
Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2
Waseca 1-2-1 — 4
Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 goal; Cheyenne Tyler 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 22 saves (25 shots).
Waseca: McKenna Mortensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Maizee Storey 2 goals; Montanna Pumper 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Illamay Draheim 34 saves (36 shots).
