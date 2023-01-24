Girls hockey results for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

Owatonna 8, Century/JM 0

OWATONNA — Seven different players scored goals as Owatonna blanked Century/John Marshall 8-0 in Big Nine Conference play.

Owatonna, the Big Nine Conference leader, has now won four straight. The Huskies are 8-1 in the Big Nine and 12-6 overall.

Ava Stanchina led the Huskies with two goals and an assist while Samantha Bogen had a goal and two assists.

Mikayla Wilker needed to make just five saves in goal to post the shutout for Owatonna.

Century/JM goalie Abigail Conners made 36 saves. The team drops to 7-14, 6-5 in the Big Nine.

OWATONNA 8, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna 2-3-3 — 8

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 36 saves (44 shots).

Owatonna: Izzy Radel 1 goal, 1 assist; Averi Vetsch 1 goal; Samantha Bogen 1 goal, 2 assists; Ava Stanchina 2 goals, 1 assist; Anna Mollenhauer 1 assist; Kendra Bogen 1 goal; Ezra Oien 1 goal; Abby Vetsch 2 assists; Macy Stanton 1 goal. Goalie : Mikayla Wilker 5 saves (5 shots).

