Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 11, 2022 10:35 AM
Non-conference

DODGE COUNTY 4, ALBERT LEA 2

Dodge County 1-1-2 — 4

Albert Lea 1-0-1 — 2

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Maysie Koch 1 goal, 2 assists; Abby Simons 2 assists; Daisy Harens 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 20 saves (22 shots).

Albert Lea: Hanna Austinson 1 goal; Olivia Ellsworth 1 assist; Aryah Hansen 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Liley Steven 1 assist. Goalie: Rachel Doppelhammer 31 saves (35 shots).

Big Nine Conference

RED WING 2, MANKATO WEST 0

West 0-0-0 — 0

Red Wing 1-1-0 — 2

Mankato West: Goalie: Alyana Smith 52 saves (54 shots).

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Cheyenne Tyler 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Grace Handwerk 1 goal, 1 assist; Judith Thomas 1 assist. Goalie: Amber Vogel 6 saves (6 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
