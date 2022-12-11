Girls hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
Non-conference
DODGE COUNTY 4, ALBERT LEA 2
Dodge County 1-1-2 — 4
Albert Lea 1-0-1 — 2
Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Maysie Koch 1 goal, 2 assists; Abby Simons 2 assists; Daisy Harens 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 20 saves (22 shots).
Albert Lea: Hanna Austinson 1 goal; Olivia Ellsworth 1 assist; Aryah Hansen 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 assist; Liley Steven 1 assist. Goalie: Rachel Doppelhammer 31 saves (35 shots).
Big Nine Conference
RED WING 2, MANKATO WEST 0
West 0-0-0 — 0
Red Wing 1-1-0 — 2
Mankato West: Goalie: Alyana Smith 52 saves (54 shots).
Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Cheyenne Tyler 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Grace Handwerk 1 goal, 1 assist; Judith Thomas 1 assist. Goalie: Amber Vogel 6 saves (6 shots).