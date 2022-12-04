Girls hockey results for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Century/JM 5, Red Wing 4

RED WING — Rochester Century/John Marshall picked up its third victory of the season here Saturday, beating Red Wing 5-4.

The score was tied into the final two minutes of the third period, then Annika Torbenson set up Fiona Barry for the game-winning goal — her second goal of the game — with just 1:50 remaining.

Abigail Conners took care of the rest in goal, making 26 saves to earn the victory.

The Panthers used a three-goal second period to open a 4-2 lead after two periods, but Red Wing scored twice — goals by Allison Roe and Cheyenne Tyler — in the first 8:27 of the third to tie the score.

Paige Groslie scored in the first period for Century/JM (3-1-0 Big Nine Conference, 3-4-0 overall), then Kailey Birkestrand, Daelyn Williams and Barry scored in the second to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead. Taya Cordes answered for the Wingers with 1:49 to play in the second and pull her team within 4-2 after two.

Allie Meyer made 37 saves in the loss for the Wingers (1-3-0, 1-6-0), who play at New Prague at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Century/JM is back in action Tuesday, when it hosts Mankato West at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

CENTURY/JM 5, RED WING 4

Century/JM 1-3-1 — 5

Red Wing 1-1-2 — 4

Century/JM: Daelyn Williams 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal; Fiona Barry 2 goals, 1 assist; Annika Torbenson 2 assists; Paige Groslie 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Gamble 1 assist. Goalie : Abigail Conners 26 saves (30 shots).

Red Wing: Cheyenne Tyler 1 goal; Amelia Grove 1 assist; Hannah Thiem 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Grace Handwerk 1 assist; Allison Kruger 2 assists; Taya Cordes 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie : Allie Meyer 37 saves (42 shots).

Albert Lea 8, Mayo 0

ALBERT LEA — Alivia Haakenson made 32 saves, but Albert Lea’s offense was too much for Mayo on Saturday night at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers scored twice in the first period then added four goals in the second to pull away.

Morgan Goskeson led the Tigers with a hat trick and an assist. Mika Cichosz (one goal, one assist); Haley Austinson (one goal, one assist); Maria Clarey (one goal, one assist) and Elizabeth Willett (two assists) had multi-point games.

Albert Lea (4-1-0 Big Nine Conference, 5-2-0 overall) outshot Mayo 40-12.

Mayo (1-4-0, 1-5-0) hosts Fairmont at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

ALBERT LEA 8, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea 2-4-2 — 8

Mayo: Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 32 saves (40 shots).