Sports | Prep
Girls hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 07:21 PM
Century/JM 8, Visitation 6

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — Rochester Century/John Marshall fell behind by three goals in the first period, but outscored Visitation by five goals after that in an 8-6 non-conference girls hockey victory on Saturday at St. Thomas Academy Ice Arena.

Century/JM (7-11-1 overall) trailed 3-0 after one period, but the Panthers outscored Visitation 8-3 the rest of the way. C/JM scored four goals in the second and four in the third to rally for the victory.

Visitation drops to 4-11-0.

Daelyn Williams led Century/JM with four goals, while Kailey Birkestrand had a goal and three assists. Klaus Gilbertson and Emilia Gamble had three assists each for the Panthers.

Abigail Conners made 31 saves to earn the victory in goal.

Century/JM hosts Two Rivers/St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

CENTURY/JM 8, VISITATION 6

Century/JM 0-4-4 — 8

Visitation 3-2-1 — 6

Century/John Marshall: Daelyn Williams 4 goals; Ian Skoglund 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal, 3 assists; Emilia Gamble 3 assists; Paige Groslie 1 goal, 1 assist; Klaus Gilbertson 3 assists. Goalie: Abigail Conners 31 saves (37 shots).

Visitation: Bella Stinsa 1 goal, 1 assist; Gracia Munoz 1 goal, 1 assist; Kate Killian 1 goal; Abigail Hemauer 2 goals; Izzy Dzubnar 1 goal. Goalie: Cadence Cooper 25 saves (32 shots).

Mayo 6, Two Rivers 1

ST. PAUL — Alivia Haakenson made 42 saves, but Rochester Mayo was outshot nearly 3-to-1 in a 6-1 loss at Two Rivers/St. Paul in a non-conference girls hockey game on Saturday at North Dale Recreation Center.

Haakenson stopped 19 shots in the first period, 10 in the second and 13 in the third, but Two Rivers scored twice in each period to pull away.

Andrea Augeson scored Mayo’s lone goal, in the first period, with an assist from Claire Siems.

The Spartans dropped to 4-11-0 overall. They play at Waseca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

MAYO 6, TWO RIVERS 1

Mayo 1-0-0 — 1

Two Rivers 2-2-2 — 6

Mayo: Andrea Augeson 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist Goalie: Alivia Haakenson 42 saves (48 shots).

Two Rivers: Ella Johnson 1 goal, 2 assists; Bryn Christopherson 1 goal, 1 assist; Evie Daly 1 goal, 1 assist; Kate Reubish 1 goal; Paige Nowak 1 goal; Faye Leitner 1 assist; Mia Cheesebrough 1 assist; Zoe Moore 1 goal, 1 assist; Annabelle Keuchenmeister 1 assist. Goalie: Kaitlyn Galeazzi 16 saves (17 shots).

