Girls hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

AREA GAMES

Minnehaha United 5, Austin 1

AUSTIN — Sarah Wangen scored off a feed from Kate Holtz early in the third period for the Packers.

Lucie Bond scored two goals and had three assists for Minnehaha.

Minnesota United 0-3-2 — 5

Austin 0-0-1 — 1

Minnehaha: Lucie Bond 2 goals, 3 assists; Heidi Deuel 1 assist; Aurelia Meza 2 assists; Veronica Anderson 1 assist; Ava Wasserman 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlotte Goings 2 goals; Sutton Ehlen 1 assist. Goalie : Ellie Wasserman 37 saves.

Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal; Kate Holtz 1 assist. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 31 saves.

Dodge County 3, New Ulm 0

NEW ULM — Nora Carstensen and McKenzie Rich each tallied a goal and an assist as the Wildcats blanked New Ulm.

Ida Huber made 14 saves in goal for DC, which outshot New Ulm 39-14.