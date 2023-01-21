Girls hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AREA GAMES
RED WING 9, SOUTH ST. PAUL 1
Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1
So. St. Paul 2-2-5 — 9
Red Wing: Grace Handwerk 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 36 saves (45 shots).
South St. Paul: Sidney Thompson 1 assist; Paige Johnson 1 assist; Lily Pachl 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Stengel 3 goals; Liberty Felton 1 assist; Eva Beck 2 assists; Annie Felton 1 assist; Bailey Vesper 2 goals, 3 assists; Sarah Wincentsen 2 goals, 3 assists; Kylie Evazich 1 goal. Goalie: Molly Jeffrey 7 saves (8 shots).
A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
Top performances for area high school players.