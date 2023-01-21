STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

A scoreboard of Saturday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 21, 2023
AREA GAMES

RED WING 9, SOUTH ST. PAUL 1

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

So. St. Paul 2-2-5 — 9

Red Wing: Grace Handwerk 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 36 saves (45 shots).

South St. Paul: Sidney Thompson 1 assist; Paige Johnson 1 assist; Lily Pachl 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Stengel 3 goals; Liberty Felton 1 assist; Eva Beck 2 assists; Annie Felton 1 assist; Bailey Vesper 2 goals, 3 assists; Sarah Wincentsen 2 goals, 3 assists; Kylie Evazich 1 goal. Goalie: Molly Jeffrey 7 saves (8 shots).

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
