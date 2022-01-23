Girls hockey results for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Rochester Mayo’s girls hockey team snapped a three-game losing skid behind another strong goaltending performance from Alivia Haakenson and a hat trick from freshman forward Katie Cummings.

The Spartans pulled away from Big Nine Conference rival Austin for a 5-2 win at Graham Arena on Saturday.

“The girls executed a number of East-West midline passes in the slot and we converted on at least two of them,” Mayo coach Mike McCormack said. “We fed the puck to our pocket player with some consistency but Austin was able to deflect those shots. We had one of our best shot blocking games of the season.

“Alivia made some key saves to keep us in the game before we gained the momentum.”

Cummings recorded her first varsity hat trick, while Andrea Augeson scored once and Sydney Albrecht scored once. Franka Boesch added two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haakenson finished with 28 saves to help Mayo improve to 6-3-0 in the Big Nine and 8-11-0 overall. The Spartans play at Minnehaha United at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin (4-6-0, 9-9-0) was led by senior Kate Holtz, who scored both of the team’s goals.

MAYO 5, AUSTIN 2

Austin 1-0-1 — 2

Mayo 1-2-2 — 5

Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 assist; Kate Hotlz 2 goals. Goalie : Kyia Radforf 14 saves.

Mayo: Claire Siems 1 assist; Milla Sadowy 1 assist; Elle Roth 1 assist; Natalie Campbell 1 assist; Franka Boesch 2 assists; Katie Cummings 3 goals; Andrea Augeson 1 goal; Sydney Albrecht 1 goal; Elizabeth Arendt 1 assist. Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 28 saves.

• • • • •

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBERT LEA 4, CENTURY/JM 1

Abigail Conners made 38 saves but Century/John Marshall couldn’t muster much offense against Albert Lea in a 4-1 loss in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Fiona Barry scored the lone goal for the Panthers (3-7-0 Big Nine, 5-14-1 overall).

Albert Lea (7-2-0, 10-8-1) led 2-0 after one period and 3-1 after two. Morgan Goskeson scored twice and Shelby Evans had a goal and an assist.

Century/JM plays at Austin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

ALBERT LEA 4, CENTURY/JM 1

Albert Lea 2-1–1 — 4

Century/JM 0-1-0 — 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Lea: Lucy Stay 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 goal, 1 assist; Morgan Goskeson 2 goals. Goalie : Rachel Doppelhammer 18 saves (19 shots).

Century/JM: Fiona Barry 1 goal; Daelyn Williams 1 assist; Annika Torbenson 1 assist. Goalie : Abigail Conners 38 saves (42 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 6, LUVERNE 2

Dodge County 0-5-1 — 6

Luverne 2-0-0 — 2

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal, 2 assists; Zoe Heimer 1 goal; McKenzie Rich 2 goals; Natalie Ahern 1 goal. Goalie : Ida Huber 20 saves (22 shots).