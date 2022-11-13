SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, November 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of Saturday’s girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
November 13, 2022 12:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hastings 5, Mayo 0

Alivia Haakenson stopped 41 shots but Rochester Mayo dropped its second consecutive game to open the girls hockey season, falling 5-0 to Hastings in non-conference play Saturday at Graham Arena.

Hastings scored twice in the first two periods and tacked on one in the third.

Kyra Erickson led the Raiders with four assists, while Makayla Berquist had two goals and an assist.

Mayo (0-2-0), which lost its season opener in overtime to Albert Lea on Thursday, is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Century/John Marshall at Graham Arena.

HASTINGS 5, MAYO 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hastings 2-2-1 — 5

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

Hastings: Libby Knoll 1 goal; Kylie Gruden 1 goal, 1 assist; Makayla Berquist 2 goals, 1 assist; Ava Hoffmann 1 assist; Emily Thuet 1 goal; Jorja Riches 1 assist; Kyra Erickson 4 assists. Goalie: Alexis Steinke 13 saves (13 shots).

Mayo: Goalie: Alivia Haakenson 41 saves (46 shots).

Century/JM 8, Austin 2

AUSTIN — Rochester Century/John Marshall picked up its first win of the young girls hockey season here Saturday, rolling past Austin 8-2 at Riverside Arena.

Kailey Birkestrand (two goals, one assist) and Megan Gamble led the Panthers with three points each. Abigail Conners earned the win in goal.

Century/JM (1-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 Big Nine Conference) plays at rival Rochester Mayo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

CENTURY/JM 8, AUSTIN 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Century/JM 2-2-4 — 8

Austin 0-1-1 — 2

Century/JM: Grace Oyen 2 assists; Kasey Morrissey 1 goal; Daelyn Williams 2 goals; Ian Skoglund 1 assist; Kailey Birkestrand 2 goals, 1 assist; Annika Torbenson 1 goal, 1 assist; Brianna Hofbauer 1 assist; Paige Groslie 1 assist; Megan Gamble 1 goal, 2 assists; Klaus Gilbertson 1 assist; Aubrie Bourgoyne 1 goal; Caydence Hanson 2 assists. Goalie: Abigail Conners (saves not available).

Austin: Arianna Barrera 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 2 goals. Goalie: Chloe Schaal (saves not available).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Mayo, Mankato West
Prep
Utter heartbreak: West ends Mayo's season in Class AAAAA quarterfinal on last-minute TD
Bart McAninch tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining to give West its first lead of the game.
November 12, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
K-M knocks off Grand Rapids in five, finishes third at state volleyball tournament
Kasson-Mantorville used a marathon win in the third-place match with Grand Rapids to finish its season 26-9 overall.
November 12, 2022 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball on Nov. 12, 2022
Cannon Falls defeated Pequot Lakes in the Class AA Championship volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
November 12, 2022 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Prep
Cannon Falls wins state volleyball championship — in a sweep
In just its second appearance ever at the state volleyball tournament, the Cannon Falls volleyball team won it all on Saturday, beating Pequot Lakes in a sweep.
November 12, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff