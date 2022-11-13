Girls hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Hastings 5, Mayo 0

Alivia Haakenson stopped 41 shots but Rochester Mayo dropped its second consecutive game to open the girls hockey season, falling 5-0 to Hastings in non-conference play Saturday at Graham Arena.

Hastings scored twice in the first two periods and tacked on one in the third.

Kyra Erickson led the Raiders with four assists, while Makayla Berquist had two goals and an assist.

Mayo (0-2-0), which lost its season opener in overtime to Albert Lea on Thursday, is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Century/John Marshall at Graham Arena.

AUSTIN — Rochester Century/John Marshall picked up its first win of the young girls hockey season here Saturday, rolling past Austin 8-2 at Riverside Arena.

Kailey Birkestrand (two goals, one assist) and Megan Gamble led the Panthers with three points each. Abigail Conners earned the win in goal.

Century/JM (1-1-0 overall, 1-0-0 Big Nine Conference) plays at rival Rochester Mayo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.

