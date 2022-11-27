SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

A scoreboard of girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 09:58 PM
AREA GAMES

DODGE COUNTY 6, WACONIA 0

Dodge County 4-1-1 — 6

Waconia 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County: Hannah Peterson 1 goal; Mollie Koch 1 goal, 3 assists; Nora Carstensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 assist; Greta Petree 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 12 saves (12 shots).

Waconia: Goalie: Abigail Elvebak 39 saves (45 shots).

NOTES: This game was the championship of the Marshall Thanksgiving Tournament. … No. 5-ranked Dodge County is now 5-0-0 this season and has allowed six total goals. … Huber recorded her second shutout of the season. … Hannah Peterson’s goal is the first of her varsity career.

VIROQUA 2, WINONA 1 (OT)

Viroqua 1-0-0-1 — 2

Winona 1-0-0-0 — 1

Viroqua (Wis.): Emma Brudos 1 assist; Rachel Simonson 2 goals; Rhiannon Dehlin 1 assist. Goalie: Lilliah Tambourine 35 saves (36 shots).

Winona: Avery Engbrecht 1 goal; Kasja Kovala 1 assist; Jordyn Werner 1 assist. Goalie: Aliya Gricius 28 saves (30 shots).

CHISAGO LAKES 18, RED WING 1

Chisago Lakes 6-10-2 — 18

Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1

Chisago Lakes: Laine DeVries 1 goal, 1 assist; Alyson Vogelsang 4 assists; Sydney Kerkow 1 assist; Lexi Smothers 1 goal, 1 assist; Brooke Klemz 2 goals, 3 assists; Allison Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Nora DeVries 2 goals; Ella Perreault 3 goals, 3 assists; Gwen Jacobson 1 goal, 1 assist; Tianna Ritter 3 goals; Seanna Ritter 2 assists; Joee Westland 2 assists; Allie Smothers 1 goal; Lauren Schmidt 2 goals, 3 assists; Camryn Hinsch 1 goal. Goalie: Evi Reedy 22 saves (23 shots).

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Taya Cordes 1 goal. Goalies: Amber Vogel, 17:00, 12 saves (14 shots); Allie Meyer, 34:00, 38 saves (54 shots).

