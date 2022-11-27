Girls hockey results for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
AREA GAMES
DODGE COUNTY 6, WACONIA 0
Dodge County 4-1-1 — 6
Waconia 0-0-0 — 0
Dodge County: Hannah Peterson 1 goal; Mollie Koch 1 goal, 3 assists; Nora Carstensen 1 goal, 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 assist; Maysie Koch 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 assist; Greta Petree 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 12 saves (12 shots).
Waconia: Goalie: Abigail Elvebak 39 saves (45 shots).
NOTES: This game was the championship of the Marshall Thanksgiving Tournament. … No. 5-ranked Dodge County is now 5-0-0 this season and has allowed six total goals. … Huber recorded her second shutout of the season. … Hannah Peterson’s goal is the first of her varsity career.
VIROQUA 2, WINONA 1 (OT)
Viroqua 1-0-0-1 — 2
Winona 1-0-0-0 — 1
Viroqua (Wis.): Emma Brudos 1 assist; Rachel Simonson 2 goals; Rhiannon Dehlin 1 assist. Goalie: Lilliah Tambourine 35 saves (36 shots).
Winona: Avery Engbrecht 1 goal; Kasja Kovala 1 assist; Jordyn Werner 1 assist. Goalie: Aliya Gricius 28 saves (30 shots).
CHISAGO LAKES 18, RED WING 1
Chisago Lakes 6-10-2 — 18
Red Wing 1-0-0 — 1
Chisago Lakes: Laine DeVries 1 goal, 1 assist; Alyson Vogelsang 4 assists; Sydney Kerkow 1 assist; Lexi Smothers 1 goal, 1 assist; Brooke Klemz 2 goals, 3 assists; Allison Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Nora DeVries 2 goals; Ella Perreault 3 goals, 3 assists; Gwen Jacobson 1 goal, 1 assist; Tianna Ritter 3 goals; Seanna Ritter 2 assists; Joee Westland 2 assists; Allie Smothers 1 goal; Lauren Schmidt 2 goals, 3 assists; Camryn Hinsch 1 goal. Goalie: Evi Reedy 22 saves (23 shots).
Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Taya Cordes 1 goal. Goalies: Amber Vogel, 17:00, 12 saves (14 shots); Allie Meyer, 34:00, 38 saves (54 shots).