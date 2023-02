Girls hockey results for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

East 11, Mayo 0

MANKATO — Mankato East scored two minutes into the game, added five more in the first period and went on to an 11-0 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Mayo at All Seasons Arena on Thursday.

Grace Kober made 43 saves for the Spartans, who are 5-11-0 in the Big Nine and 6-16-0 overall.

East (7-3-0, 16-6-0) was led by Brielle Newton (four goals, two assists); Ashley Fischer (three goals) and Kailey Newton (three goals, 1 assist).

Mayo is back in action Saturday, when it hosts Visitation at 5 p.m.

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

East 6-4-1 — 11

Mayo: Goalie : Grace Kober 43 saves (54 shots).

Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 3 goals; Sophie Steindl 1 assist; Ava Tibodeau 1 assist; Christine Kim 1 assist; Brielle Newton 4 goals, 2 assists; Kailey Newton 3 goals, 1 assist; Kira Prange 2 assists; McKenzie Keller 1 goal, 3 assists; Jessica Eykyn 2 assists; Jaden Hauge 4 assists. Goalie : Annaliese Rader 5 saves (5 shots).

AREA GAMES

RED WING 7, AUSTIN 4

Red Wing 3-3-1 — 7

Austin 1-3-0 — 4

Red Wing: Cheyenne Tyler 2 assists; Amelia Grove 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 goal; Allison Kruger 1 goal, 1 assist; Taya Cordes 1 goal, 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 3 goals, 1 assist; Nora Meyer 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Amber Vogel 7 saves (11 shots).

Austin: Camille Dunlap 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 2 goals, 1 assist; Peyton Squier 1 goal; Lauren Bowe 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Chloe Schaal 26 saves (33 shots).

ALBERT LEA 6, WINONA 0

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Albert Lea 2-2-2 — 6

Winona: Goalies : Aliya Gricius 22 saves (26 shots); Avery Foss 10 saves (12 shots).