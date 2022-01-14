Girls hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

PRINCETON — Rochester Century/John Marshall played a strong game, and Emily Hendrickson made 29 saves for the Panthers, but they couldn’t solve Princeton goalie Shelby Ulm in a 3-0 non-conference girls hockey loss on Thursday.

Ulm stopped all 28 shots the Panthers threw at her, while Eden Dixon scored twice and Katelyn Chaffee had three points in the Tigers’ win.

Century/JM (5-11-1 overall) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday when it hosts Visitation at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

PRINCETON 3, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Princeton 1-2-0 — 3

Century/John Marshall: Goalie : Emily Hendrickson 29 saves (32 shots).