Sports | Prep

Girls hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of Thursday's girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 13, 2022 10:24 PM
PRINCETON — Rochester Century/John Marshall played a strong game, and Emily Hendrickson made 29 saves for the Panthers, but they couldn’t solve Princeton goalie Shelby Ulm in a 3-0 non-conference girls hockey loss on Thursday.

Ulm stopped all 28 shots the Panthers threw at her, while Eden Dixon scored twice and Katelyn Chaffee had three points in the Tigers’ win.

Century/JM (5-11-1 overall) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday when it hosts Visitation at 11 a.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

PRINCETON 3, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Princeton 1-2-0 — 3

Century/John Marshall: Goalie: Emily Hendrickson 29 saves (32 shots).

Princeton: Katelyn Chaffee 1 goal, 2 assists; Jadyn Ulm 2 assists; Kiara Jeurissen 1 assist; Eden Dixon 2 goals. Goalie: Shelby Ulm 28 saves (28 shots).

GIRLS HOCKEY CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
