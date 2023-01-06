Girls hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Owatonna 8, Mayo 1

OWATONNA — Owatonna struck for four goals in the final six minutes of the first period to take control of a close game en route to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Mayo.

The Huskies added another goal before Mayo was able to get on the board.

Katie Cummings snapped Owatonna’s shutout bid with 7:05 to go in the second period, scoring her third goal of the year, with assists from Claire Siems and Ariyah McKibben.

Grace Kober made 36 saves in goal for the Spartans, who are 3-6-0 in conference play and 4-9-0 overall.

Owatonna improved to 5-1-0 and 8-4-0.

Ava Stanchina had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Huskies, while Molly Achterkirch and Ezra Oien had a goal and two assists each.

Mayo plays at Red Wing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

OWATONNA 8, MAYO 1

Mayo 0-1-0 — 1

Owatonna 4-3-1 — 8

Mayo: Katie Cummings 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist; Ariyah McKibben 1 assist. Goalie : Grace Kober 36 saves (44 shots).

Owatonna: Izzy Radel 1 goal, 1 assist; Averi Vetsch 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 goal, 1 assist; Ava Stanchina 3 goals, 1 assist; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal, 2 assists; Anna Mollenhauer 1 assist; Kendra Bogen 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 2 assists; Abby Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Leah Spencer 5 saves (6 shots).

AREA GAMES

RED WING 11, AUSTIN 3

Austin 1-2-0 — 3

Red Wing 7-1-3 — 11

Austin: Yazmine Huerta 1 goal; Peyton Squier 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Bowe 1 goal. Goalie : Chloe Schaal 26 saves (37 saves).