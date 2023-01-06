Girls hockey results for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
A scoreboard of Thursday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
Owatonna 8, Mayo 1
OWATONNA — Owatonna struck for four goals in the final six minutes of the first period to take control of a close game en route to an 8-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Mayo.
The Huskies added another goal before Mayo was able to get on the board.
Katie Cummings snapped Owatonna’s shutout bid with 7:05 to go in the second period, scoring her third goal of the year, with assists from Claire Siems and Ariyah McKibben.
Grace Kober made 36 saves in goal for the Spartans, who are 3-6-0 in conference play and 4-9-0 overall.
Owatonna improved to 5-1-0 and 8-4-0.
Ava Stanchina had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Huskies, while Molly Achterkirch and Ezra Oien had a goal and two assists each.
Mayo plays at Red Wing at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Mayo 0-1-0 — 1
Owatonna 4-3-1 — 8
Mayo: Katie Cummings 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist; Ariyah McKibben 1 assist. Goalie: Grace Kober 36 saves (44 shots).
Owatonna: Izzy Radel 1 goal, 1 assist; Averi Vetsch 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 goal, 1 assist; Ava Stanchina 3 goals, 1 assist; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal, 2 assists; Anna Mollenhauer 1 assist; Kendra Bogen 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 2 assists; Abby Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Leah Spencer 5 saves (6 shots).
AREA GAMES
RED WING 11, AUSTIN 3
Austin 1-2-0 — 3
Red Wing 7-1-3 — 11
Austin: Yazmine Huerta 1 goal; Peyton Squier 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Bowe 1 goal. Goalie: Chloe Schaal 26 saves (37 saves).
Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 goal; Cheyenne Tyler 1 goal; Amelia Grove 1 assist; Hanna Thiem 3 assists; Allison Roe 6 assists; Gabrielle Knowlton 1 assist; Allison Kruger 3 goals; Taya Cordes 2 goals, 2 assists; Tatum Zylka 3 goals, 3 assists; Addison Hoppman 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 7 saves (10 shots).