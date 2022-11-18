SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of Thursday’s southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
November 18, 2022 11:49 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Winona 5, West 0

Aliya Gricius recorded an 18-save shutout as Winona improved to 2-1-0 this season with a 5-0 win against Mankato West. Avery Engbrecht scored two goals and had one assist for the Winhawks, who have won two of their first three games after going winless the past two seasons.

WINONA 5, MANKATO WEST 0

West 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 0-2-3 — 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Mankato West: Goalie: Alayna Smith 49 saves (54 shots).

Winona: Avery Engbrecht 2 goals, 1 assist; Kasja Kovala 1 assist; Jordyn Werner 1 goal, 1 assist; Briar Rouleau 2 goals; Ana Gomez 1 assist; August Kerns 1 assist. Goalie: Aliya Gricius 18 saves (18 shots).

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 2

Mika Cichosz had a hat trick and an assist to lead Albert Lea past Red Wing 9-2. Haley Austinson and Shelby Evans also scored twice for the Tigers. Allison Roe and Tatum Zylka scored for the Wingers.

ALBERT LEA 9, RED WING 2

Albert Lea 3-3-3 — 9

Red Wing 0-2-0 — 2

Albert Lea: Haley Austinson 2 goals, 1 assist; Sydney Kolker 1 assist; Anna Shaw 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 assist; Olivia Ellsworth 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal, 2 assists; Mika Cichosz 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Rachel Doppelhammer 18 saves (20 assists).

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Jessica Gabbert 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal.Goalies: Allie Meyer 27 saves (36 shots); Amber Vogel 2 saves (2 shots).

NON-CONFERENCE

Fairmont 5, Austin 4

Sarah Wangen had a hand in all four of Austin’s goals in a 5-4 loss at Fairmont. She scored twice and assisted on the other two, both of which were scored by Peyton Squier.

FAIRMONT 5, AUSTIN 4

Austin 1-2-1 — 4

Fairmont 1-2-2 — 5

Austin: Sarah Wangen 2 goals, 2 assists; Peyton Squier 2 goals. Goalie: Chloe Schaal 17 saves (22 shots).

Fairmont: Isabella Larson 2 goals, 1 assist; Hannah Goerndt 1 goal, 2 assists; Karissa Newville 1 goal; Brooklyn Murphy 1 goal; 2 assists. Goalie: Ilana Moeller 21 saves (25 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Prep
Fillmore Central's run to U.S. Bank Stadium a boost for Section 1
Southeastern Minnesota seems to have rallied around the Fillmore Central football team, which will be playing in the program's first state semifinal on Saturday after a thrilling quarterfinal victory.
November 18, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Rochester advances swimmers to Class AA championship finals in seven events
Mayo's Natalie Boorjian and JM's Julia Ogren both advanced to the Class AA swimming state championship finals in two events. Century senior Emily Garrison is part of three events in the championship finals.
November 18, 2022 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Austin's Walsh qualifies for championship finals in 50 freestyle in Class A state swim meet
Austin senior Olivia Walsh was the only area Class A swimmer to earn a berth in the championship finals as she placed sixth in the 50 freestyle preliminary round on Thursday.
November 17, 2022 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Spring Grove Football
Prep
Spring Grove survives to play another day, and it will be for a state championship
Third-ranked Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami 27-6 in the 9-Man state semifinals on Thursday to earn a spot in the state championship game on Dec. 3.
November 17, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck