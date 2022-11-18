Girls hockey results for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Winona 5, West 0

Aliya Gricius recorded an 18-save shutout as Winona improved to 2-1-0 this season with a 5-0 win against Mankato West. Avery Engbrecht scored two goals and had one assist for the Winhawks, who have won two of their first three games after going winless the past two seasons.

West 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 0-2-3 — 5

Mankato West: Goalie : Alayna Smith 49 saves (54 shots).

Winona: Avery Engbrecht 2 goals, 1 assist; Kasja Kovala 1 assist; Jordyn Werner 1 goal, 1 assist; Briar Rouleau 2 goals; Ana Gomez 1 assist; August Kerns 1 assist. Goalie : Aliya Gricius 18 saves (18 shots).

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 2

Mika Cichosz had a hat trick and an assist to lead Albert Lea past Red Wing 9-2. Haley Austinson and Shelby Evans also scored twice for the Tigers. Allison Roe and Tatum Zylka scored for the Wingers.

Albert Lea 3-3-3 — 9

Red Wing 0-2-0 — 2

Albert Lea: Haley Austinson 2 goals, 1 assist; Sydney Kolker 1 assist; Anna Shaw 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 assist; Olivia Ellsworth 1 goal; Shelby Evans 2 goals; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal, 2 assists; Mika Cichosz 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Rachel Doppelhammer 18 saves (20 assists).

Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Jessica Gabbert 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal. Goalies : Allie Meyer 27 saves (36 shots); Amber Vogel 2 saves (2 shots).

NON-CONFERENCE

Fairmont 5, Austin 4

Sarah Wangen had a hand in all four of Austin’s goals in a 5-4 loss at Fairmont. She scored twice and assisted on the other two, both of which were scored by Peyton Squier.

Austin 1-2-1 — 4

Fairmont 1-2-2 — 5

Austin: Sarah Wangen 2 goals, 2 assists; Peyton Squier 2 goals. Goalie : Chloe Schaal 17 saves (22 shots).