Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
We are part of The Trust Project.
AREA GAME
SOUTH ST. PAUL 3, DODGE COUNTY 2
Dodge County 1-0-1 — 2
South St. Paul 0-2-1 — 3
Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 46 saves (49 shots).
South St. Paul: Lily Pachl 2 goals; Alida Ahern 1 assist; Eva Beck 1 goal; Alyiah Danielson 1 assist. Goalie: Delaney Norman 15 saves (17 shots).
Century/JM's Abigail Conners and Mayo's Grace Kober combined for 79 saves as the Panthers squeaked past the Spartans in overtime in an entertaining Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Tuesday.
Top performances for area high school players.
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.