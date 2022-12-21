SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
December 20, 2022 11:23 PM
Hastings 5, Century/JM 2

HASTINGS — Abigail Conners played a sensational game for Rochester Century/John Marshall on Tuesday, making 52 saves, but Hastings scored four third-period goals to rally for a 5-2 non-conference girls hockey victory.

Conners held the Panthers in the game throughout, as C/JM was outshot 57-16.

Daelyn Williams scored both of the Panthers’ goals, while Annika Torbenson had two assists, and Fiona Barry and Caydence Hanson had one each.

The score was tied 1-1 after two periods, but Hastings scored three times in the first 5:12 of the third to pull away.

Century/JM (5-7-0 overall) is back in action on Dec. 28, when it hosts Waseca at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

HASTINGS 5, CENTURY/JM 2

Century/JM 0-1-1 — 2

Hastings 1-0-4 — 5

Century/JM: Daelyn Williams 2 goals; Fiona Barry 1 assist; Annika Torbenson 2 assists; Caydene Hanson 1 assist. Goalie: Abigail Conners 52 saves (56 shots).

Hastings: Libby Knoll 1 assist; Makayla Berquist 1 assist; Jade Schauer 1 goal, 2 assists; Madelyn Schuster 1 goal, 1 assist; Karissa Thompson 2 goals; Addie Seleski 1 goal. Goalie: Alexis Steinke 14 saves (16 shots).

Coulee Region 4, Mayo 1

ONALASKA, Wis. — Grace Kober turned in another outstanding effort between the pipes for the Rochester Mayo girls hockey team. She stopped more than 40 shots for a second consecutive start, and the third time this season, but the Spartans fell to Coulee Region 4-1 on Tuesday.

Kober made 44 saves — including 15 in the second and third periods — to help Mayo stay in the game.

Her 44-save effort came on the heels of a 48-save effort in her previous outing, a 2-1 overtime loss to rival Century/JM on Dec. 13. Kober’s season high for saves in a game is 50, which came in her first start this season, a narrow 3-2 loss against Albert Lea on Nov. 10.

Sophia Sather scored for the Spartans — her third consecutive game with a goal, and her fourth goal in five games. Claire Siems and Natalie Campbell had the assists on Mayo’s goal.

Anna Szymanski had a goal and two assists to lead Coulee Region.

Mayo (3-7-0 overall) is scheduled to host Austin in a Big Nine Conference game at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena, weather permitting.

COULEE REGION 4, MAYO 1

Mayo 0-0-1 — 1

Coulee Region 2-1-1 — 4

Mayo: Sophia Sather 1 goal; Claire Siems 1 assist; Natalie Campbell 1 assist. Goalie: Grace Kober 44 saves (48 shots).

Coulee Region: Brooke Borkenhagen 1 goal; Ashlyn Praxel 1 assist; McKenna LaFleur 1 goal; Jaden Hammes 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Szymanski 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Diana Hanson 25 saves (26 shots).

AREA GAMES

SIMLEY 6, DODGE COUNTY 3

Simley 1-5-0 — 6

Dodge County 3-0-0 — 3

Simley: Olivia Patnode 1 assist; Ella Tuccitto 2 goals, 1 assist; Mackalyn McGown 4 assists; Ella Sanders 3 goals, 1 assist; Kelsi Ries 1 assist; Taylor Ralston 1 goal. Goalie: Sydney Ries 9 saves (12 shots).

Dodge County: Bryn Spreiter 1 goal; Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 goal; Abby Zeitler 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 17 saves (23 shots).

— — —

GENTRY ACADEMY 15, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Gentry Academy 10-0-5 — 15

Red Wing: Goalie: Allie Meyer 29 saves (44 shots).

Gentry Academy: Rachel Agerter 1 goal; Maiah Aanenson 2 goals; Alexa Hanrahan 1 goal, 1 assist; Kaitlin Roberts 1 assist; Campbell Heger 2 assists; Skylar Salscheider 4 assists; Elsa Meyers 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Reeves 3 goals; Ellie Sarauer 1 goal; Jenessa Gazdik 1 goal, 2 assists; Grace Delmonico 3 goals, 2 assists; Ana Meyers 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Ryle Bartizal 6 saves (6 shots).

