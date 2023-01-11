Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

Mankato East 5, Century/JM 0

MANKATO — Abigail Conners did her best to hold Century/John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game against Mankato East on Tuesday, but the Cougars eventually broke through and earned a 5-0 victory.

Conners stopped 52 of the 57 shots she faced in the game, making 18 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 20 in the third.

East (5-1-0 Big Nine, 13-3-0 overall) led 1-0 after one period, then broke open a close game with three second-period goals. McKenzie Keller led the Cougars with three goals.

Century/JM (6-3-0 Big Nine, 6-11-1 overall) plays at Visitation at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

EAST 5, CENTURY/JM 0

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Mankato East 1-3-1 — 5

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 52 saves (57 shots).

Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 1 goal; Ava Tibodeau 1 assist; Emmy Schulz 1 assist; Kira Prange 1 assist; McKenzie Keller 3 goals; Jessica Eykyn 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Annaliese Rader 12 saves (12 shots).

AREA GAMES

WASECA 6, AUSTIN 1

Austin 1-0-0 — 1

Waseca 1-2-3 — 6

Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal. Goalie : Chloe Schaal 33 saves (39 shots).

Waseca: Emma Keith 3 goals, 2 assists; McKenna Mortenson 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 assist; Izabela Slectha 1 goal; Maizee Storey 1 goal; Montanna Pumper 1 goal. Goalie : Illamay Draheim 13 saves (14 shots).

TWO RIVERS 4, RED WING 1

Two Rivers 0-1-3 — 4

Red Wing 0-0-1 — 1

Two Rivers/St. Paul: Ella Johnson 1 goal; Evie Daly 1 goal; Kate Reubish 1 assist; Josie Daly 1 assist; Mia Cheesebrough 1 goal; Annabelle Kuechenmeister 1 goal. Goalie : Kaitlyn Galeazzi 14 saves (15 shots).