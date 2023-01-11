Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
Mankato East 5, Century/JM 0
MANKATO — Abigail Conners did her best to hold Century/John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game against Mankato East on Tuesday, but the Cougars eventually broke through and earned a 5-0 victory.
Conners stopped 52 of the 57 shots she faced in the game, making 18 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 20 in the third.
East (5-1-0 Big Nine, 13-3-0 overall) led 1-0 after one period, then broke open a close game with three second-period goals. McKenzie Keller led the Cougars with three goals.
Century/JM (6-3-0 Big Nine, 6-11-1 overall) plays at Visitation at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0
Mankato East 1-3-1 — 5
Century/JM: Goalie: Abigail Conners 52 saves (57 shots).
Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 1 goal; Ava Tibodeau 1 assist; Emmy Schulz 1 assist; Kira Prange 1 assist; McKenzie Keller 3 goals; Jessica Eykyn 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Annaliese Rader 12 saves (12 shots).
AREA GAMES
WASECA 6, AUSTIN 1
Austin 1-0-0 — 1
Waseca 1-2-3 — 6
Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal. Goalie: Chloe Schaal 33 saves (39 shots).
Waseca: Emma Keith 3 goals, 2 assists; McKenna Mortenson 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 assist; Izabela Slectha 1 goal; Maizee Storey 1 goal; Montanna Pumper 1 goal. Goalie: Illamay Draheim 13 saves (14 shots).
— — —
TWO RIVERS 4, RED WING 1
Two Rivers 0-1-3 — 4
Red Wing 0-0-1 — 1
Two Rivers/St. Paul: Ella Johnson 1 goal; Evie Daly 1 goal; Kate Reubish 1 assist; Josie Daly 1 assist; Mia Cheesebrough 1 goal; Annabelle Kuechenmeister 1 goal. Goalie: Kaitlyn Galeazzi 14 saves (15 shots).
Red Wing: Tatum Zylka 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 42 saves (46 shots).