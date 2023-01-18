Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023: Dodge County pitches another shutout

Dodge Co. 4, New Ulm 0

KASSON — Nora Carstensen scored twice to extend her team-leading goals total, Maysie Koch had two points to extend her team-leading points total and Ida Huber stopped all 18 shots she faced to earn her 14th win and fifth shutout of the season as Dodge County beat visiting New Ulm 4-0 at Dodge County Ice Arena on Tuesday.

Huber and the Wildcats — ranked No. 8 in the state in Class A — improved to 14-4-0 overall, and the standout sophomore netminder lowered her goals-against average to 1.61 and increased her save percentage to .927 this season. Her fifth shutout is tied for 10th-most in the state and her 14 victories are tied for second-most.

Likewise, Carstensen and Koch find themselves among the state’s leaders. Carstensen is tied for 17th in the state with her 21 goals, while Koch is tied for seventh in the state with 24 assists and she is 18th in the state with 40 total points.

Tuesday, the Wildcats outshot New Ulm 33-18 and Koch scored the game-winning goal midway through the first period, with an assist from her sister Mollie. Taylor Winkles added a second-period goal to give the Wildcats some breathing room, then Carstensen scored her 20th and 21st goals of the season in the third, both on power plays.

Dodge County is back in action Saturday when it hosts Luverne at 2 p.m.

New Ulm 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County 1-1-2 — 4

New Ulm: Goalie : Ava Brennan 30 saves (33 shots).

Dodge County: Hannah Peterson 1 assist; Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 goals; Taylor Winkles 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Simons 2 assists; Zoe Heimer 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 18 saves (18 shots).

Two Rivers 9, Century/JM 1

Century/John Marshall hung with Two Rivers for a period, but the Riveters scored three times in the second period to break open a close game en route to a 9-1 non-conference girls hockey victory on Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Two Rivers led 2-1 after one period and 5-1 after two.

Fiona Barry scored the lone goal for Century/JM (7-12-1 overall), and Abigail Conners made 51 saves in the loss, as the Panthers were outshot 60-14.

Century/JM plays at Owatonna at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Two Rivers 2-3-4 — 9

Century/JM 1-0-0 — 1

Two Rivers: Edy Halverson 1 goal, 1 assist; Bryn Christopherson 1 goal; Lilly Leitner 2 goals, 1 assist; Isabel Hernandez 2 assists; Paige Nowak 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace Magnuson 1 assist; Faye Leitner 1 goal, 1 assist; Aubrey Cunningham 1 goal; Josie Daly 1 goal, 1 assist; Mia Cheesebrough 2 assists; Zoe Moore 1 goal; Annabelle Kuechenmeister 2 assists. Goalie : Kaitlyn Galeazzi 13 saves (14 shots).

Century/JM: Fiona Barry 1 goal; Megan Gamble 1 assist. Goalie : Abigail Conners 51 saves (60 shots).

AREA GAMES

WORTHINGTON 6, AUSTIN 5, OT

Worthington 0-3-2-1 — 6

Austin 3-2-0-0 — 5

Worthington: Chloe Joens 1 assist; Marin Pederson 1 goal, 1 assist; Cadence Van Ede 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Nickel 1 goal, 1 assist; Lauren Nelson 1 goal; Megan Dykstra 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Jenna Dykstra 25 saves (30 shots).