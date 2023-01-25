Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
AREA GAMES
OWATONNA 12, RED WING 1
Owatonna 6-3-3 — 12
Red Wing 0-1-0 — 1
Owatonna: Izzy Radel 2 goals, 1 assist; Averi Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Goben 3 goals; Ava Stanchina 1 goal, 1 assist; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal; Mady Simon 1 assist; Kendra Bogen 2 assists; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist; Paige Thompson 1 assist; Macy Stanton 1 goal, 1 assist.
Goalie: Leah Spencer 10 saves.
Red Wing: Cheyeene Tyler 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal.
Goalie: Allie Meyer 32 saves; Amber Vogel 5 saves.
