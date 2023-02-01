Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Northfield 3, Dodge Co. 1

NORTHFIELD — Northfield controlled the play and the scoreboard in a battle of state-ranked girls hockey teams here Tuesday, holding off Dodge County 3-1 in a non-conference game at Northfield Ice Arena.

The Class AA No. 16-ranked Raiders scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second period to snap a scoreless tie and take the lead for good. Emerson Garlie scored 34 seconds into the second for a 1-0 Northfield lead, then Ayla Puppe scored a short-handed goal at the 7:32 mark.

Nora Carstensen scored the lone goal for Dodge County two minutes later, pulling the Wildcats within a goal, but they couldn’t solve Raiders goalie Macy Mueller (12 saves) again.

Northfield’s Garlie added a power-play goal with 5:29 to play to cap the scoring.

Ida Huber made 25 saves for the Wildcats, the No. 12-ranked team in Class A, in the loss.

Northfield improved to 17-6-0, while Dodge County dropped to 14-8-1 overall. The Wildcats host Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Friday.

NORTHFIELD 3, DODGE COUNTY 1

Dodge County 0-1-0 — 1

Northfield 0-2-1 — 3

Dodge County: Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 25 saves (28 shots).

Northfield: Isabelle Stephes 1 assist; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 2 goals.