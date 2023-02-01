6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 31, 2023 11:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Northfield 3, Dodge Co. 1

NORTHFIELD — Northfield controlled the play and the scoreboard in a battle of state-ranked girls hockey teams here Tuesday, holding off Dodge County 3-1 in a non-conference game at Northfield Ice Arena.

The Class AA No. 16-ranked Raiders scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second period to snap a scoreless tie and take the lead for good. Emerson Garlie scored 34 seconds into the second for a 1-0 Northfield lead, then Ayla Puppe scored a short-handed goal at the 7:32 mark.

Nora Carstensen scored the lone goal for Dodge County two minutes later, pulling the Wildcats within a goal, but they couldn’t solve Raiders goalie Macy Mueller (12 saves) again.

Northfield’s Garlie added a power-play goal with 5:29 to play to cap the scoring.

Ida Huber made 25 saves for the Wildcats, the No. 12-ranked team in Class A, in the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield improved to 17-6-0, while Dodge County dropped to 14-8-1 overall. The Wildcats host Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Friday.

NORTHFIELD 3, DODGE COUNTY 1

Dodge County 0-1-0 — 1

Northfield 0-2-1 — 3

Dodge County: Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Abby Simons 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 25 saves (28 shots).

Northfield: Isabelle Stephes 1 assist; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 1 assist; Grace McCoshen 1 assist; Emerson Garlie 2 goals.

Goalie: Macy Mueller 12 saves (13 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
213A1C69-AA40-42F9-A7B9-6C18E21F2490.jpeg
Prep
Cotter does its second-half thing in beating Chatfield girls
Winona Cotter has made a habit out of having big second halves. The Ramblers did it again in a narrow win over host team Chatfield.
January 31, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A roundup of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
January 31, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 31, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 31, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports